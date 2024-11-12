Epic early Black Friday sale lets you save up to $1,100 on the Galaxy S24 Ultra at Samsung

Save hundreds $ with Galaxy Z Fold6!

We already told you about Samsung's early Black Friday deal on its Galaxy Z Fold 6 that allows you to get this bad boy for up to $1,575 off or more. But the king of all foldables isn't the only high-end Galaxy phone heavily discounted ahead of the November festivities. You can save big on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, too, and all you need to have is Samsung's Shop app installed and a Samsung account.

Right now, the manufacturer is offering an exclusive early access deal on its top-of-the-line phone, available only on the Shop app and accessible via a Samsung account. When you log in and open the offer, you should see that you can save $250 on select colors of the Galaxy S24 Ultra with 512GB of storage.

Galaxy S24 Ultra 512GB: Save up to $1,050 with a trade-in!

Through an early access deal on the Samsung Shop App, Samsung is offering a sweet $250 discount on select colors of the Galaxy S24 Ultra with 512GB of storage. In addition, you can save up to an extra $800 with a trade-in or $300 without a trade-in.
$1050 off (74%) Trade-in
$369 99
$1419 99
Buy at Samsung


To save even more, trade in your old phone, and you'll be able to score additional savings of up to $800. The best thing is that you can save extra cash even without a trade-in, as Samsung is offering an additional $300 markdown if you choose not to trade in a device.

This is a pretty awesome offer, and we encourage you to capitalize on it as soon as possible. Thanks to its high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, the Galaxy S24 Ultra can handle even the most demanding tasks without a hitch. In addition, it ranks among the best camera phones on the market, as its huge 200 MP main camera takes beautiful photos. Not to mention that it boasts a built-in stylus.

As you can see, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is worth the money and is an absolute bargain with Samsung's current early Black Friday offer. So, don't waste time and save today!
