You can now save a mind-blowing $700 on all Galaxy Z Fold 6 storage variants sans trade-in

available in the US this holiday season can currently be yours for an incredible $700 less than usual in white and "crafted black" colorways. The latest enhanced offer sees the normally expensive Galaxy Z Fold 6 powerhouse go down to as little as $1,199.99 with no obligatory device trade-in or any other hoops to jump through. That means that one of the greatest foldable phones available in the US this holiday season can currently be yours for an incredible $700 less than usual in white and "crafted black" colorways.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 7.6-Inch Main Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2160 x 1856 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.3-Inch Secondary Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Screen with 2376 x 968 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 4MP Under-Display Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,400mAh Battery, Android 14, Galaxy AI, Crafted Black and White Color Options, No Trade-In Required (Additional Discounts Available with Trade-In) $700 off (37%) $1199 99 $1899 99





Z Fold 6 's 512GB and 1TB storage configurations in addition to the aforementioned entry-level 256 gig variant. What's perhaps even crazier and certainly highly unusual about this spectacular Black Friday 2024 deal inaugurated well ahead of time is that the same $700 discount applies to the's 512GB and 1TB storage configurations in addition to the aforementioned entry-level 256 gig variant.





That brings the top-of-the-line model down to $1,559.99 from a list price of $2,259.99 in a single Crafted Black hue, and once again, you don't need to trade anything in or meet any sort of special requirements to save 700 bucks.





Galaxy Z Fold 6 has been more generous) than Samsung anytime soon. Believe it or not, thehas been discounted even more steeply than this in the not-so-distant past, but now you can choose whatever storage variant fits your digital hoarding needs best. Will we see a better deal offered by Samsung (or anyone else) by the end of the... Black Friday season? That's obviously impossible to say, but I highly doubt that the likes of Amazon and Best Buy, for instance, will be as generous (let alonegenerous) than Samsung anytime soon.





a cursory look to understand what you're dealing with here. By no means a radical redesign of its This is simply too good of a device for these kinds of price cuts to become a regular occurrence, and all you need to do is give our in-depth Galaxy Z Fold 6 review a cursory look to understand what you're dealing with here. By no means a radical redesign of its equally well-reviewed predecessor , this monster of a foldable is refined close to perfection, with a minimal crease, super-powerful cameras, super-powerful processor, stunning screens, solid battery life, and a set of Galaxy AI skills that shows great promise for both short and long-term future improvement. What's not to love?

Samsung is doing a bit of a weird thing on its official US website, having technically kicked off this year's Early Access Black Friday sale earlier this week while revising and improving some of the best holiday deals on some of the top Galaxy devices out there practically every day