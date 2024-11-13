Beat the holiday rush and save $150 on the Galaxy S24 FE with Samsung's amazing Black Friday deal!
While Samsung's Early Access Black Friday 2024 sale has started earlier this week, some of the best holiday deals on the top Galaxy phones and tablets out there seem to have been delayed until today, when you can finally save big on hot new devices like the Tab S10 Ultra and S24 Fan Edition.
Yes, the Galaxy S24 FE is now cheaper than ever after a hefty $150 discount from its regular prices of $649.99 and $709.99 in 128 and 256GB storage configurations respectively. That's without a device trade-in or any other hoops to jump through, and it makes one of the best budget 5G phones around right now even better at a deliciously affordable $499.99 and up.
Despite being released roughly a month and a half ago, the latest addition to the Galaxy S24 family has evidently had plenty of time to score a nice outright Amazon discount last week after making its US commercial debut in early October alongside a complimentary gift card at both Amazon and Best Buy.
But this first-party Samsung promotion is clearly better than all previous S24 FE offers, and if you hurry, you can choose from four different colorways for both the handset's 128 and 256 gig variants at the exact same unprecedented and presumably unbeatable discount.
You can even save more with an eligible trade-in, as a Galaxy S23, S23+, or S23 FE in "good" condition, for instance, will knock the S24 FE's price all the way down to $249.99. To be perfectly honest, that doesn't seem like the greatest pre-Black Friday deal available today, though, as the gargantuan Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra can be had for as little as $199.99 after a mind-blowing $1,000 combination of instant discounts and trade-in savings.
Remarkably (although not unsurprisingly) deemed the best Fan Edition yet in our in-depth Galaxy S24 FE review a little while back, this bad boy is extremely unlikely to score a heftier no-trade-in discount than $150 anytime soon, so if you dig that silky smooth 120Hz refresh rate-capable 6.7-inch AMOLED display, the iconic S24 series design, very capable and versatile 50 + 8 + 12MP triple rear-facing camera system, full-of-promise Galaxy AI technology, and Samsung's stellar long-term software support, now's probably the time to act.
