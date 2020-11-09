iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Samsung Android Deals

Samsung offers deep discounts on unlocked Galaxy A11 and A21

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Nov 09, 2020, 11:00 PM
Samsung offers deep discounts on unlocked Galaxy A11 and A21
Samsung has overtaken Apple in the United States for the first time since 2017, and that's not just thanks to the boost given by its flagship lineup. The South Korean company launched a bunch of budget-friendly and mid-range smartphones throughout the year, something that might have helped a lot in achieving that goal.

Many of the cheaper Samsung smartphones released in the US are available for purchase from multiple carriers. The Galaxy A11 and A20 are two of Samsung's Android handsets meant to appeal to customers who can't afford to pay for a flagship smartphone.

The most expensive of the two, the Galaxy A20 sells in the US for $250, while the Galaxy A11 is available for just $180. For a limited time, Samsung offers $50 discounts on both phones, which brings their prices to just $200 and $130, respectively.
-$50
off

Samsung Galaxy A11

$130
$180
Buy at Samsung
-$50
off

Samsung Galaxy A20

$200
$250
Buy at Samsung
More importantly, the deal isn't available just for unlocked models, so those who'd rather get a carrier-bound version can do so and still benefit from the $50 discount. Both Samsung smartphones offer great value for the money and are likely to be updated to Android 11 at some point next year.

Related phones

Galaxy A11
Samsung Galaxy A11 View Full specs

User Rating:

10.0
 Based on 1 Reviews
$180 $132 Amazon $96 Ebay
  • Display 6.4 inches 1560 x 720 pixels
  • Camera 13 MP (Triple camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 2GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
Galaxy A20
Samsung Galaxy A20 View Full specs

User Rating:

8.0
 Based on 1 Reviews
$170 Amazon $165 Ebay
  • Display 6.4 inches 1560 x 720 pixels
  • Camera 13 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Samsung Exynos 3GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10 Samsung One UI

