Samsung offers deep discounts on unlocked Galaxy A11 and A21
The most expensive of the two, the Galaxy A20 sells in the US for $250, while the Galaxy A11 is available for just $180. For a limited time, Samsung offers $50 discounts on both phones, which brings their prices to just $200 and $130, respectively.
More importantly, the deal isn't available just for unlocked models, so those who'd rather get a carrier-bound version can do so and still benefit from the $50 discount. Both Samsung smartphones offer great value for the money and are likely to be updated to Android 11 at some point next year.