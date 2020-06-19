Grab a refurbished iPhone for as low as $150 from Woot

Woot is running one of the biggest Apple iPhone sales, so if you're not bothered by the fact that these are refurbished units, chances are that you'll find a great deal this weekend. Now, of course, you won't find all iPhone models launched by Apple in the last couple of years, but there are enough options to give it a go.
As the title says, the cheapest Apple smartphone that you can get from Woot right now is the iPhone 7
, which is available for prices between $150 and $180
, depending on the model (32GB or 128GB). It's important to add that these devices are GSM compatible, so they will not work on Sprint and Verizon.
Next, we have the iPhone 7 Plus that sells for as low as $230
. The most expensive model costs $270 and comes with 256GB, but that's sold out. The only model that you can get right now is the iPhone 7 Plus
128GB, which is priced at $260.
A newer iPhone version, the Apple iPhone 8 can be had for just $240
if you choose the 64GB or $280 for the 256GB model. Just like the other two variants, this one only works with GSM networks.
It's hard to believe that the iPhone X
was launched three years ago, and yet the phone still sells like hotcakes. Woot has it on sale for as low as $450
(64GB), but if you want more storage, you can get the 256GB for $500.
Last but not least, the iPhone XS
is the only one that's fully unlocked, which means it will work with all major carriers in the US. The 64GB version is on sale for $480
, while the $256GB model is priced at $550.