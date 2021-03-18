Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
AT&T Verizon Samsung Android Software updates

Two US carriers are now rolling out One UI 3.1 updates to the Note 10 series

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Mar 18, 2021, 7:14 AM
Two US carriers are now rolling out One UI 3.1 updates to the Note 10 series
It has become increasingly difficult to keep track of all the updates Samsung releases these days, but that's a good thing, so there's no reason to complain. After providing Galaxy S10 series owners with the highly-anticipated One UI 3.1 update, Verizon is now back in the news with another update.

Well, in fact, it's the same update, it's just that it's for a different set of devices. Yes, Verizon is now rolling out the One UI 3.1 update to the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ 5G users on its network (via Droid-life).

But Verizon is not the only US carrier to offer this update to these specific smartphones. AT&T has kicked off the One UI 3.1 rollout and if you own a Note 10 or Note 10+, you should be able to download the update right now.

As expected, the update includes the March security patch, along with a plethora of new features and improvements added by Samsung, such as new Camera settings, app enhancements, as well as new Settings.

So, if you're on AT&T or Verizon networks and own either of the two Galaxy Note 10 series phone, you can check for the update by heading to Settings / About phone / Software updates / Check for Updates.

In the same piece of news, Verizon's Galaxy S20 FE is also eligible for this update, and it should bring the same new additions to the phone's software.

Related phones

Galaxy Note10
Samsung Galaxy Note10 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.1

User Score:

8.0
View Amazon
  • Display 6.3 inches 2280 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3500 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Galaxy Note10+
Samsung Galaxy Note10+ View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.1

User Score:

10.0
$1400 Samsung View Amazon $649 eBay
View more offers
  • Display 6.8 inches 3040 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Quad camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Leaked 'mini-roadmap' reveals Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Unpacked date and more
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G hands-on preview
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy A72 hands-on preview
Popular stories
Samsung announces the Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A72, "Awesome is for everyone!"

Popular stories

Popular stories
T-Mobile makes an important change to one of its best unlimited 5G plans
Popular stories
AT&T goes for Verizon's jugular with a big 5G upgrade while unveiling modest 2021 rollout plans
Popular stories
Google Pixel 5 to keep its unlimited photo storage free, but not the Pixel 5a
Popular stories
The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and A72 prices get tipped, pretty affordable
Popular stories
New Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Z Flip 3 5G leak reveals planned colors
Popular stories
Check out these high-res images of Motorola's next flagship, the Moto G100

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless