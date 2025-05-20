These Galaxy phones and tablets could get OneUI 8 Beta and Android 16
Check out the potential list of Galaxy devices eligible to get the Android 16-based OneUI 8
Samsung is currently rolling out its One UI 7 big update based on Android 15, but as Google is gearing up to release the stable Android 16 version, One UI 8 is next in line.
Of course, Pixel phones will be the first to get Android 16, but you don't have to mourn this fact if you own a Galaxy phone or tablet, because Samsung has its own beta program, and it will get One UI 8 and Android 16.
Our good friends and colleagues at SamMobile had tested an early firmware of the One UI 8 on the Galaxy S25 series, so we know for sure that the latest Samsung flagships will be eligible for that beta release, but that's not surprising at all.
Judging from our experience with the S24 series and the One UI 7 rollout, there might be a delay of weeks to months before the next big software update drips down to other non-flagship devices. According to the latest One UI 8 info, the list of new features isn't that long, so we don't expect a huge delay this time.
We've compiled a list of devices eligible to get the One UI 8 through Samsung's beta program, and you should take it with a tiny grain of salt, as there's nothing official from the Korean company yet.
Galaxy S25+
Galaxy S25 Ultra
Galaxy S25 Edge
Galaxy S24 Ultra
Galaxy S24+
Galaxy S24
Galaxy S24 FE
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Galaxy S23+
Galaxy S23
Galaxy S23 FE
Galaxy S22 Ultra
Galaxy S22+
Galaxy S22
Galaxy S21 FE
Galaxy Z Fold 6
Galaxy Z Fold 5
Galaxy Z Flip 6
Galaxy Z Flip 5
Galaxy Z Fold 4
Galaxy Z Flip 4
Galaxy A series
Galaxy A73
Galaxy A56
Galaxy A55
Galaxy A54
Galaxy A53
Galaxy A36
Galaxy A35
Galaxy A34
Galaxy A33
Galaxy A25
Galaxy A24
Galaxy A23
Galaxy A15 (LTE+5G)
Galaxy A14 (LTE+5G)
Galaxy A16 (LTE+5G)
Galaxy A06
Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra
Galaxy Tab S10 FE
Galaxy Tab S10 FE+
Galaxy Tab S9 FE+
Galaxy Tab S9 FE
Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra (Wi-Fi/5G)
Galaxy Tab S9+ (Wi-Fi/5G)
Galaxy Tab S9 (Wi-Fi/5G)
Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (Wi-Fi/5G)
Galaxy Tab S8+ (Wi-Fi/5G)
Galaxy Tab S8 (Wi-Fi/5G)
Galaxy Tab A9
Galaxy Tab A9+
Galaxy F54
Galaxy F34
Galaxy F16
Galaxy F15
Galaxy F06
Galaxy M55s
Galaxy M55
Galaxy M54
Galaxy M34
Galaxy M53
Galaxy M33
Galaxy M16
Galaxy M15
Galaxy M06
Galaxy XCover 7 Pro
Even though there's no official word on when this beta program will kick off, the rumor mill suggests it could be as early as May (we still have a couple of days left for that particular rumor to hold true), and many of you Samsung fans out there might be wondering if your device will be eligible.
Google has already confirmed that the official stable rollout of Android 16 will happen sometimes in June and the next Samsung foldable devices are expected to land in July, running the aforementioned Android 16 and One UI 8 out of the box, so the timeline fits. Meanwhile, Samsung is testing One UI 8 but denies any early rollout or beta relies at this time:
We understand the excitement around future software updates, but at this time, One UI 8.0 has not been officially announced or released for any devices.While some reports may claim that certain devices have been spotted running One UI 8.0, these are likely internal Samsung test units, which are used for early-stage development and are not available for public use. - Samsung
Nevertheless, if you're wondering whether or not your Galaxy phone or tablet will get Android 16 and One UI 8 eventually, you can check the list below.
