Image of a Pixel 10 case tells us what to expect from next year's base model

A picture of the Pixel 9 sitting on a table with the rear panel showing.
A leaked Pixel 10 case indicates that the new base model will look very similar to the pictured Pixel 9. Image credit-PhoneArena

Noted leaker Sonny Dickson tweeted the image of what he says is a phone case for next year's Pixel 10. The cutout on the back seems to indicate that there won't be much of a change in the design of the rear camera bar for the 2025 base Pixel 10 model. The case also reveals that the Pixel 10 will continue to sport rounded corners. While Dickson has a good reputation, you never know if a case company is basing an early pre-production design on solid information or just on spec.

The Pixel 10 will be a big deal for Pixel fans because it will be powered by the Tensor G5 application processor (AP) given the codename "laguna." It will be the first Tensor AP designed by Google from the ground up allowing the Alphabet subsidiary to design certain features for the Pixel 10 into the chipset. It also will be built by TSMC using the foundry's N3E second-gen 3nm process node. This is the same tech used by TSMC to produce the A18 and A18 Pro chipsets found inside the iPhone 16 series this year.

Google released the first Pixel phones in 2016. The series included the 5-inch Pixel and the 5.5-inch Pixel XL. Now we are about to celebrate the release of the Pixel 10 line next year which should include the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and the Pixel 10 Pro XL. There has been a pick up in Pixel sales with this year's Pixel 9 series. A chart posted by statcounter shows that Pixel 9 sales might have taken away some business from the iPhone 16 series in the U.S.

Leaked Pixel 10 case. | Image credit-Sonny Dickson - Image of a Pixel 10 case tells us what to expect from next year&#039;s base model
Leaked Pixel 10 case. | Image credit-Sonny Dickson

The graph shows that the market share of the iPhone in the U.S. started to dip in early September and continued declining to the beginning of October. During that same time period, U.S. market share of the Pixel rose sharply. During the third quarter of this year, Google sold more phones globally than during any other quarter in the history of the Pixel phone.

New features, better performance, and improved battery life helped by the Google-designed Tensor G5 should help the Pixel 10 continue to report stronger sales next year. Google has a long way to go before the Pixel line gets Apple and Samsung executives concerned. But the Pixel 9 certainly has helped the Pixel brand turn the corner and the momentum could continue next year.
