Image of a Pixel 10 case tells us what to expect from next year's base model

A leaked Pixel 10 case indicates that the new base model will look very similar to the pictured Pixel 9.







Noted leaker Sonny Dickson tweeted the image of what he says is a phone case for next year's Pixel 10. The cutout on the back seems to indicate that there won't be much of a change in the design of the rear camera bar for the 2025 base Pixel 10 model. The case also reveals that the Pixel 10 will continue to sport rounded corners. While Dickson has a good reputation, you never know if a case company is basing an early pre-production design on solid information or just on spec.











The graph shows that the market share of the iPhone in the U.S. started to dip in early September and continued declining to the beginning of October. During that same time period, U.S. market share of the Pixel rose sharply. During the third quarter of this year, Google sold more phones globally than during any other quarter in the history of the Pixel phone.



