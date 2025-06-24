New leak suggests the Google Pixel 10 will skip some upgrades that users expected

A new leak has revealed that the standard Pixel 10 might leave out several features, raising questions about how much it will improve over its predecessor. While some upgrades are still expected, the list of missing features may push more users to consider the Pro model instead.





Pixel 10 could skip out on a vapor chamber. This kind of cooling system helps control heat and improve performance during gaming or other demanding tasks. The Pixel 9 also lacked one, and it seems the same might happen again this year.





Another possible omission is Wi-Fi 7. Last year’s Pixel 9 supported the faster standard, but the Pixel 10 is now expected to only offer Wi-Fi 6E. This could be a step back, especially as Wi-Fi 7 is becoming more common across new devices.





Pixel 10 is The camera setup is also getting attention. Theis rumored to include a triple-camera layout, which would be a first for the base model. However, earlier reports suggest Google might use smaller sensors for the main and ultrawide cameras to make room for the third lens. That could impact overall photo quality, particularly in low-light conditions.

Some software-based features may also be missing. An earlier leak claimed that Google would improve video stabilization across the entire Pixel 10 lineup. But according to the new report, that feature may only be available on the Pro version. That means the base model might not get the same smooth video recording capabilities.









Google is also said to be working on a new feature called "Ultra Res Zoom." It's expected to be a more advanced version of Super Res Zoom, which has been around since the Pixel 3. While Super Res Zoom supports up to 8x zoom, Ultra Res Zoom could go even further. Still, the leak says this feature will likely be exclusive to the Pro version.





In terms of design, the Pixel 10 may come with matte sides and a glossy back, offering a bit of visual contrast compared to previous models.





The Pixel 10 series is rumored to launch in late August. Pricing details are still unknown, but if these leaks are accurate, the gap between the base model and the Pro may grow even wider. For those deciding between the Pixel 10 and a future Pixel 10a, it may come down to whether the missing features are worth skipping or spending more for.