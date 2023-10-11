40+ of the best Prime Day phone deals to shop now
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Prime Big Deal Days event is in full swing and today will be your last chance to grab the $400 discount on the Z Fold 5 at Amazon or up to $1000 off the Galaxy S23 Ultra with a trade over at Samsung. More affordable handsets like the Galaxy A54 or the OnePlus 11 are significantly discounted, too!
We've prepared some of the best deals on various phone brands, including Google Pixel, Motorola, Samsung, and more, so check out the top 3 Prime Day phone deals running at this October Amazon event.
Also, remember that there's a concurrent Samsung Prime Day deals event, which allows you to save $1100 on the Galaxy S23 Ultra with a trade-in and educational discount, or get the Galaxy Z Fold 5 for just $599 with stackable bonuses.
Jump to:
October Prime Day deals on Samsung phones: the top offers are live
The second day of the second Prime Day savings event for 2023 is just as exciting as the one we covered this July, especially for Samsung fans. This shopping spree is abundant with offers on the most popular Samsung phones.
Shoppers can now save a whopping $400 on the Galaxy Z Fold 5, or score $200 in savings on the Galaxy S23+. Even the mid-range Galaxy A54 is discounted at Amazon, offered at a $120 cheaper price.
Other budget-friendly devices like the Galaxy A32 5G are also offered at a lower price. Check out the best Samsung phone deals that are live now.
Best Google Pixel deals this October Prime Day
Deals on Pixels devices aren't as many as we initially expected. That's not necessarily a bad thing, though, for we still have the hottest models at heavily discounted prices on Amazon right now.
The Pixel 7a is $100 off, landing at just under $400. Discounts for the Pixel 7 Pro are a tad below $100, while the Google Pixel 6 is a smashing 40% cheaper on Amazon right now. Last but surely not least, you can grab the Google Pixel 7 for less than $530! Check out the best Prime Pixel deals that are live now.
October Prime Day Motorola phones discounts
Currently, both flagship models and budget-friendly handsets see epic discounts at Amazon. For example, the Moto G 5G (2023) is 24% off right now, while the Motorola ThinkPhone is a smashing 43% cheaper at the merchant.
Flagship models like the Razr+ and the Edge+ (2023) are heavily discounted as well. The former is now an amazing $200 off for Prime members at Amazon, while the latter is about $150 cheaper.
As for budget handsets, the Moto G Play (2023) is currently $66 off at Amazon, and the Moto G Stylus (2023) with LTE connectivity is 19% cheaper at the retailer. These and many other cool offers can be found below.
Best October Prime Day promotions on OnePlus phones
As for OnePlus fans, they were in luck this July, and they're under a lucky star this Prime Big Deal Days as well. There are epic discounts on hot OnePlus phones, such as the OnePlus 11. This one boasts a smashing discount of $130 at Amazon. There's also a tempting 30% discount on the OnePlus 10T, a deal that isn't exclusively available for Prime members only.
Prime members can also save big on the already affordable OnePlus Nord N30, which is available for 21% less on the second day of the Prime Day event. Those who are looking for less popular phone brands, such as TCL, can also treat themselves to a handset at a bargain price. Check out the best OnePlus phone deals.
iPhone October Prime Day deals
As you may probably know, iPhones rarely get big discounts during Prime Day. However, that doesn't mean there are no discounts on Apple devices, just that those don't tend to be as exciting as the promotions on other phones.
Right now, there aren't quite as many lucrative deals on iPhones as there are on other handsets. The best deal we've come across so far during the October savings event are on refurbished devices. For example, you can save as much as $200 on a renewed iPhone 14 Pro Max at Walmart, while a spanking-new Straight Talk-locked Apple iPhone SE (2022) comes with a tempting markdown of $230.
There's onе important thing to mention. For you to be able to get a Prime Day discount at Amazon during the event, you have to be a Prime Member. You can click the link below and get your Prime subscription ready to score some generous phone discounts: