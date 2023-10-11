40+ of the best Prime Day phone deals to shop now

We've prepared some of the best deals on various phone brands, including Google Pixel, Motorola, Samsung, and more, so check out the top 3 Prime Day phone deals running at this October Amazon event.

The irresistible Amazon Prime Day deal knocks 20% off the price of the Pixel 7a. That's a deal pick for one of the best value-for-money ratios in the Android universe, with a great camera to boot!

If you're out for a new clamshell foldable phone, you can take advantage of Amazon's epic Prime Day deal on the Razr+ (2023). This smartphone sports an elegant design. Get it now and save big.

Right now, Prime members have a limited opportunity to get the Galaxy S23+ with 256GB of storage for $200 less. This deal applies to all paintjobs, meaning you can pick whichever color suits you best and still save 21% on the device.

Jump to:

October Prime Day deals on Samsung phones: the top offers are live

The second day of the second Prime Day savings event for 2023 is just as exciting as the one we covered this July, especially for Samsung fans. This shopping spree is abundant with offers on the most popular Samsung phones.

The second day of the Prime Day event sees older flagships by Samsung at heavily discounted prices. The stunning S22 Ultra is one such device that has received a hefty $184 price cut. Take advantage now.

The Prime Day in October event also allows you to save on another foldable phone by Samsung - the Z Fold 5. Right now, the 256GB configuration is $400 cheaper at Amazon.

Right now, you can save $200 on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 with 256GB of storage. This amazing smartphone looks so good that everyone's eyes will be on you once you take it out of your pocket. Non-Prime members can also save on the handset, though they'd have to put up with a less exciting $100 discount.

More budget-friendly devices are also on sale this Prime Day on Amazon. For example, the Galaxy A32 5G is now 18% cheaper, which equates to $54. The best thing is that you don't need to have a Prime membership to snatch this deal.

If you aren't looking for a foldable phone or a flagship handset, Samsung's best mid-ranger might be for you. The Galaxy A54 5G is currently $120 cheaper at Amazon. The deal is exclusively available to Prime members.

If you aren't about the best flagship phones, you might like the vanilla Galaxy S23. This handset is also discounted at Amazon, offered for $150 less than usual.

The slightly less capable Galaxy S23+ is also discounted right now. Presently, Amazon allows you to get it for $200 less than usual. Take advantage while you can.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra received an epic discount this Prime Day in October. Right now, the phone is $250 cheaper than usual at Amazon. Don't miss out.

Best Google Pixel deals this October Prime Day





Deals on Pixels devices aren't as many as we initially expected. That's not necessarily a bad thing, though, for we still have the hottest models at heavily discounted prices on Amazon right now.





The Google Pixel 7 is $80 OFF at Amazon right now If you're looking for a new Pixel phone to add to your tech collection, we suggest the Pixel 7. This smartphone is currently discounted by 13% at Amazon. Treat yourself to Google's handset and save big. $80 off (13%) $519 $599 Buy at Amazon The Pixel 7a is now $100 cheaper at Amazon The Google Pixel 7a is currently discounted by a tempting $100 right in time for Amazon Prime Day. The October deal lands the phone just under the $400 mark. Get it now and save. $100 off (20%) $399 99 $499 99 Buy at Amazon Save 38% on the Pixel 6 Pro this Prime Day on Amazon The 38% discount on the Pixel 6 Pro is also going strong this Prime Day on Amazon. The device is still available for $380 less than usual at the merchant, and you don't even have to be a Prime member to take advantage. $381 off (38%) $618 99 $999 99 Buy at Amazon Get the Google Pixel 7 Pro and save 11% at Amazon The Google Pixel 7 Pro is discounted by 11% at Amazon ahead of the Prime Day in October event. If you don't want to wait another day for the shopping spree to go live, now might be a good time to get this handset at a discounted price. Trade-ins are allowed. $90 off (11%) $749 $838 75 Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 6: save 40% at Amazon The Google Pixel 6 is now available at a lower price on Amazon. Right now, you can save 40% on the 128GB configuration. This particular offer isn't exclusive to Prime members, too! Snatch the Google Pixel 6 and save. $240 off (40%) $359 $599 Buy at Amazon

October Prime Day Motorola phones discounts





Currently, both flagship models and budget-friendly handsets see epic discounts at Amazon. For example, the Moto G 5G (2023) is 24% off right now, while the Motorola ThinkPhone is a smashing 43% cheaper at the merchant.





Flagship models like the Razr+ and the Edge+ (2023) are heavily discounted as well. The former is now an amazing $200 off for Prime members at Amazon, while the latter is about $150 cheaper.





As for budget handsets, the Moto G Play (2023) is currently $66 off at Amazon, and the Moto G Stylus (2023) with LTE connectivity is 19% cheaper at the retailer. These and many other cool offers can be found below.