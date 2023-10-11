Google Pixel Watch 2 at Best Buy - $349.99!
Upcoming event
Last day of Prime Day Fall deals! Save big on phones now.
Oct 12, Thu, 2:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Save up to $400 on a brand new phone - no trade-in or carrier plans required!

40+ of the best Prime Day phone deals to shop now

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Prime Big Deal Days event is in full swing and today will be your last chance to grab the $400 discount on the Z Fold 5 at Amazon or up to $1000 off the Galaxy S23 Ultra with a trade over at Samsung. More affordable handsets like the Galaxy A54 or the OnePlus 11 are significantly discounted, too! 

We've prepared some of the best deals on various phone brands, including Google Pixel, Motorola, Samsung, and more, so check out the top 3 Prime Day phone deals running at this October Amazon event.

Save $200 on the Galaxy S23+ through this Prime Day deal

Right now, Prime members have a limited opportunity to get the Galaxy S23+ with 256GB of storage for $200 less. This deal applies to all paintjobs, meaning you can pick whichever color suits you best and still save 21% on the device.
$250 off (21%)
$949 99
$1199 99
Buy at Amazon

The Motorola Razr+ is $200 off this Prime Day

If you're out for a new clamshell foldable phone, you can take advantage of Amazon's epic Prime Day deal on the Razr+ (2023). This smartphone sports an elegant design. Get it now and save big.
$200 off (20%)
$799 99
$999 99
Buy at Amazon

The best value Pixel 7a is 20% down on Prime Day!

The irresistible Amazon Prime Day deal knocks 20% off the price of the Pixel 7a. That's a deal pick for one of the best value-for-money ratios in the Android universe, with a great camera to boot!
$100 off (20%)
$399 99
$499 99
Buy at Amazon

Also, remember that there's a concurrent Samsung Prime Day deals event, which allows you to save $1100 on the Galaxy S23 Ultra with a trade-in and educational discount, or get the Galaxy Z Fold 5 for just $599 with stackable bonuses.

Jump to:

October Prime Day deals on Samsung phones: the top offers are live


The second day of the second Prime Day savings event for 2023 is just as exciting as the one we covered this July, especially for Samsung fans. This shopping spree is abundant with offers on the most popular Samsung phones. 

Shoppers can now save a whopping $400 on the Galaxy Z Fold 5, or score $200 in savings on the Galaxy S23+. Even the mid-range Galaxy A54 is discounted at Amazon, offered at a $120 cheaper price. 

Other budget-friendly devices like the Galaxy A32 5G are also offered at a lower price. Check out the best Samsung phone deals that are live now.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is $250 cheaper on Prime Day at Amazon!

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra received an epic discount this Prime Day in October. Right now, the phone is $250 cheaper than usual at Amazon. Don't miss out.
$250 off (21%)
$949 99
$1199 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy S23+: save $200 at Amazon this Prime Day

The slightly less capable Galaxy S23+ is also discounted right now. Presently, Amazon allows you to get it for $200 less than usual. Take advantage while you can.
$200 off (20%)
$799 99
$999 99
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S23: $150 OFF at Amazon

If you aren't about the best flagship phones, you might like the vanilla Galaxy S23. This handset is also discounted at Amazon, offered for $150 less than usual.
$150 off (19%)
$649 99
$799 99
Buy at Amazon

The Galaxy A54 5G is $120 OFF at Amazon this Prime Day

If you aren't looking for a foldable phone or a flagship handset, Samsung's best mid-ranger might be for you. The Galaxy A54 5G is currently $120 cheaper at Amazon. The deal is exclusively available to Prime members.
$120 off (27%)
$329 99
$449 99
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G: save 18% at Amazon this Prime Day

More budget-friendly devices are also on sale this Prime Day on Amazon. For example, the Galaxy A32 5G is now 18% cheaper, which equates to $54. The best thing is that you don't need to have a Prime membership to snatch this deal.
$54 off (18%)
$245 68
$299 99
Buy at Amazon

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is $200 cheaper at Amazon

Right now, you can save $200 on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 with 256GB of storage. This amazing smartphone looks so good that everyone's eyes will be on you once you take it out of your pocket. Non-Prime members can also save on the handset, though they'd have to put up with a less exciting $100 discount.
$200 off (20%)
$799 99
$999 99
Buy at Amazon

256GB Z Fold 5: now 22% cheaper at Amazon

The Prime Day in October event also allows you to save on another foldable phone by Samsung - the Z Fold 5. Right now, the 256GB configuration is $400 cheaper at Amazon.
$400 off (22%)
$1399 99
$1799 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy S22 Ultra: now $184 cheaper on Amazon

The second day of the Prime Day event sees older flagships by Samsung at heavily discounted prices. The stunning S22 Ultra is one such device that has received a hefty $184 price cut. Take advantage now.
$184 off (19%)
$799 99
$983 99
Buy at Amazon

Best Google Pixel deals this October Prime Day


Deals on Pixels devices aren't as many as we initially expected. That's not necessarily a bad thing, though, for we still have the hottest models at heavily discounted prices on Amazon right now. 

The Pixel 7a is $100 off, landing at just under $400. Discounts for the Pixel 7 Pro are a tad below $100, while the Google Pixel 6 is a smashing 40% cheaper on Amazon right now. Last but surely not least, you can grab the Google Pixel 7 for less than $530! Check out the best Prime Pixel deals that are live now.

The Google Pixel 7 is $80 OFF at Amazon right now

If you're looking for a new Pixel phone to add to your tech collection, we suggest the Pixel 7. This smartphone is currently discounted by 13% at Amazon. Treat yourself to Google's handset and save big.
$80 off (13%)
$519
$599
Buy at Amazon

The Pixel 7a is now $100 cheaper at Amazon

The Google Pixel 7a is currently discounted by a tempting $100 right in time for Amazon Prime Day. The October deal lands the phone just under the $400 mark. Get it now and save.
$100 off (20%)
$399 99
$499 99
Buy at Amazon

Save 38% on the Pixel 6 Pro this Prime Day on Amazon

The 38% discount on the Pixel 6 Pro is also going strong this Prime Day on Amazon. The device is still available for $380 less than usual at the merchant, and you don't even have to be a Prime member to take advantage.
$381 off (38%)
$618 99
$999 99
Buy at Amazon

Get the Google Pixel 7 Pro and save 11% at Amazon

The Google Pixel 7 Pro is discounted by 11% at Amazon ahead of the Prime Day in October event. If you don't want to wait another day for the shopping spree to go live, now might be a good time to get this handset at a discounted price. Trade-ins are allowed.
$90 off (11%)
$749
$838 75
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 6: save 40% at Amazon

The Google Pixel 6 is now available at a lower price on Amazon. Right now, you can save 40% on the 128GB configuration. This particular offer isn't exclusive to Prime members, too! Snatch the Google Pixel 6 and save.
$240 off (40%)
$359
$599
Buy at Amazon

October Prime Day Motorola phones discounts


Currently, both flagship models and budget-friendly handsets see epic discounts at Amazon. For example, the Moto G 5G (2023) is 24% off right now, while the Motorola ThinkPhone is a smashing 43% cheaper at the merchant.

Flagship models like the Razr+ and the Edge+ (2023) are heavily discounted as well. The former is now an amazing $200 off for Prime members at Amazon, while the latter is about $150 cheaper. 

As for budget handsets, the Moto G Play (2023) is currently $66 off at Amazon, and the Moto G Stylus (2023) with LTE connectivity is 19% cheaper at the retailer. These and many other cool offers can be found below.

Get the Motorola Razr+ at Amazon and save $200 this Prime Day

The Motorola Razr+ has received a tempting price cut this Prime Day in October. Right now, Amazon has shaved off $200 off the handset's price tag, allowing you to get it at a much more tempting price.
$200 off (20%)
$799 99
$999 99
Buy at Amazon

The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is $150 cheaper at Amazon this Prime Day

If you aren't looking for a foldable smartphone, you might like the Edge+ (2023). This Motorola device is currently discounted at Amazon, offered with a markdown of 19%. The discount is exclusively available to Prime members.
$150 off (19%)
$649 99
$799 99
Buy at Amazon

Motorola ThinkPhone: save $380 at Amazon

The epic Motorola ThinkPhone is also discounted this Prime Day. Right now, the smartphone sells for $380 less than usual at Amazon. Trade-ins are allowed and can help you get up to $401 off with an Amazon Gift Card.
$380 off (43%)
$499 99
$879 99
Buy at Amazon

512GB Motorola Edge+ (2022): now $255 cheaper on Amazon

The Motorola Edge+ from 2022 with huge 512GB storage is also heavily discounted right now. This handset arrives at $255 off its price tag on Amazon, a deal you shouldn't miss.
$255 off (35%)
$474 98
$729 88
Buy at Amazon

The Motorola Edge (2022) is now $350 cheaper on Best Buy

If you aren't looking for a 2023-released phone, the Motorola Edge of 2022 may be a good choice for you. This smartphone is now 58% cheaper than usual on Best Buy. It's sold alongside a one-month FREE Xbox Game Pass Ultimate pass, which allows you to play hundreds of titles without a console.
$350 off (58%)
$249 99
$599 99
Buy at BestBuy

Save 29% on the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)

If you're looking for a stylus-wielding device, you can get the Moto G Stylus 5G from 2023. Presently, this smartphone sells for 29% less than usual at Amazon. This offer is exclusively available to Prime members at the moment.
$115 off (29%)
$284 98
$399 99
Buy at Amazon

Snatch the Moto G Stylus (2023) and save $39

The Moto G Stylus (2023) is also discounted at Amazon. This is the 4G configuration of the device, which now sells for $39 less than usual at the retailer. Grab this stylus phone while you can and enjoy your savings.
$39 off (19%)
$161 48
$199 99
Buy at Amazon

The Moto G Power 5G (2023) is now $63 off at Amazon

If you're looking for a handset with a solid battery life, you might be interested in the Moto G Power (2023). This 5G-ready phone is currently $63 cheaper at Amazon.
$63 off (21%)
$237 48
$299 99
Buy at Amazon

The Moto G 5G (2023) is 20% cheaper at Amazon

The Moto G 5G (2023) is also discounted at Amazon right now. Presently, the smartphone sells for 20% less than usual at the retailer. This is the 128GB storage variant. Get it now and enjoy your savings.
$60 off (24%)
$189 98
$249 99
Buy at Amazon

Moto G Stylus (2022): now 47% cheaper on Amazon

Another stylus-wielding device to get a handsome discount this Prime Day is the Moto G Stylus (2022). This smartphone is currently 47% cheaper on Amazon. The best thing - you don't have to be a Prime member to snatch this discount.
$140 off (47%)
$160
$299 99
Buy at Amazon

The Moto G 5G (2022) arrives at 53% off this Prime Day

The Moto G 5G (2022) is heavily discounted at Amazon right now. Amazingly, you can get this 2022-released handset for 53% less than usual. This deal isn't available for Prime members only, too.
$210 off (53%)
$189 99
$399 99
Buy at Amazon

The Moto G Play is $66 OFF this Prime Day on Amazon

Right now, Prime members can save $66 on the Moto G Play of 2023. This smartphone is even more budget-friendly though this Prime Day deal on Amazon. The smartphone comes with a basic 32GB of storage but you can expand it up to 512GB with a microSD card.
$66 off (39%)
$104 49
$169 99
Buy at Amazon

Save $160 on the Motorola One Ace (2021) at Amazon

If you don't mind getting a slightly older phone, you can treat yourself to the old but gold Motorola One Ace. The 64GB configuration of this handset now goes for $160 less at Amazon.
$160 off (53%)
$139 99
$299 99
Buy at Amazon

Best October Prime Day promotions on OnePlus phones


As for OnePlus fans, they were in luck this July, and they're under a lucky star this Prime Big Deal Days as well. There are epic discounts on hot OnePlus phones, such as the OnePlus 11. This one boasts a smashing discount of $130 at Amazon. There's also a tempting 30% discount on the OnePlus 10T, a deal that isn't exclusively available for Prime members only. 

Prime members can also save big on the already affordable OnePlus Nord N30, which is available for 21% less on the second day of the Prime Day event. Those who are looking for less popular phone brands, such as TCL, can also treat themselves to a handset at a bargain price. Check out the best OnePlus phone deals.

Get the OnePlus 11 at Amazon and save $130

Right now, Amazon allows you to get the stunning OnePlus 11 at a lower price. This Prime Day in October, you can save $130 on the new smartphone. Get it now and save.
$130 off (19%)
$569 99
$699 99
Buy at Amazon

The OnePlus 10T is 30% off this Prime Day on Amazon

The OnePlus 10T is also heavily discounted right now. Presently, you can get this handset for 30% less than usual. And you don't even have to be a Prime member to take advantage.
$211 off (30%)
$489
$699 99
Buy at Amazon

The OnePlus 10 Pro is 20% off at Amazon right now

The second day of the second Prime Day for this year offers you the chance to snatch the OnePlus 10 Pro at a lower price. Right now, the handset is 20% off at Amazon.
$110 off (20%)
$439 72
$549 99
Buy at Amazon

The OnePlus Nord N30 is now 21% cheaper at Amazon

If you're on a tight budget but still want your new smartphone to bear the OnePlus logo, get the OnePlus Nord N30. This handset is now $63 cheaper at Amazon.
$63 off (21%)
$237 49
$299 99
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus Nord N20 5G: save 33% this Prime Day on Amazon

The OnePlus Nord N20 is currently 33% cheaper at Amazon this Prime Day. Don't miss out on this smashing deal and take advantage of this discount while you can.
$99 off (33%)
$200 95
$299 99
Buy at Amazon

TCL 30 5G: now $70 cheaper at Amazon

If you aren't demanding about your phone's brand, you might be intrigued by Amazon's deal on the TCL 30 5G. This 5G-ready phone is currently $70 cheaper at Amazon.
$70 off (28%)
$179 99
$249 99
Buy at Amazon

The TCL 30XL is also discounted at Amazon

This Prime Day, there's another TCL handset at a discounted price. We're talking about the TCL 30XL, which is now $80 cheaper at Amazon. Get it now.
$80 off (40%)
$119 99
$199 99
Buy at Amazon

TCL 40XL: save 41% this Prime Day on Amazon

Another TCL device that has received an epic discount during the second Prime Day event at Amazon is the TCL 40XL. This 2023-released smartphone is currently 41% cheaper. Prime member exclusive.
$81 off (41%)
$118 99
$199 99
Buy at Amazon

iPhone October Prime Day deals


As you may probably know, iPhones rarely get big discounts during Prime Day. However, that doesn't mean there are no discounts on Apple devices, just that those don't tend to be as exciting as the promotions on other phones. 

Right now, there aren't quite as many lucrative deals on iPhones as there are on other handsets. The best deal we've come across so far during the October savings event are on refurbished devices. For example, you can save as much as $200 on a renewed iPhone 14 Pro Max at Walmart, while a spanking-new Straight Talk-locked Apple iPhone SE (2022) comes with a tempting markdown of $230. 

(Refurbished) Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max: now $200 off at Walmart

Right now, you can save $200 on a renewed iPhone 14 Pro Max at Walmart. The handset is fully unlocked and comes with 128GB of internal storage. Since it's renewed, the smartphone is backed by a 90-day free return policy.
$201 off (20%)
$794 35
$994 86
Buy at Walmart

(Renewed) iPhone 14 Plus: now 8% cheaper at Amazon

The 128GB configuration of the iPhone 14 Plus is now 8% cheaper at Amazon. This is a refurbished phone. Trade-ins are allowed.
$54 off (8%)
$645
$699
Buy at Amazon

(Renewed) iPhone 13 Pro Max: save 8% this Prime Day on Amazon

There's also a renewed version of the iPhone 13 Pro Max available at a lower price on Amazon right now. This deal applies to a fully unlocked device, and it's available to everyone, not just Prime members.
$67 off (8%)
$731 99
$799
Buy at Amazon

iPhone 13 (carrier subscription): save $200 at Amazon

If you purchase the iPhone 13 at Amazon with a carrier subscription right now, you can get up to $100 off over 24 months. Take advantage of this epic deal while you can.
$200 off (24%)
$629
$829
Buy at Amazon

Straight Talk-locked iPhone 12: now $100 cheaper at Walmart

Right now, Walmart sells the iPhone 12 for $100 less than usual. This smartphone is locked to Straight Talk. It comes with 64GB of internal storage.
$100 off (20%)
$399
$499
Buy at Walmart

Straight Talk-locked Apple iPhone SE (2022): now just $149

The iPhone SE (2022) is currently available at Walmart for just $149. This is a Straight Talk-locked version of the device. The phone is available with 64GB of internal storage.
$230 off (61%)
$149
$379
Buy at Walmart

There's onе important thing to mention. For you to be able to get a Prime Day discount at Amazon during the event, you have to be a Prime Member. You can click the link below and get your Prime subscription ready to score some generous phone discounts:


FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless