Galaxy S25 Ultra 512GB gets generous $300 discount, making it a true must-have
The phone is one of the best on the market, delivering fast performance and packing great cameras and a gorgeous display. Don't miss out!
We recently shared that Amazon is offering a massive $300 discount on the phenomenal Galaxy S25 Ultra, letting you score the 256GB model for just south of $1,000, instead of splurging a whopping $1,300 on it. The good news is that this deal is still up for grabs, so if you want to rock the 256GB version of the best Galaxy phone right now, be sure to act fast and take advantage of it as soon as possible.
Boasting an overclocked version of Qualcomm’s best chipset for mobile devices right now, the Snapdragon 8 Elite, backed by 12GB of RAM, our friend here ranks among the best phones on the market, delivering insanely fast performance. So, it can tackle any task, no matter how demanding, giving you headroom in the performance department for years to come.
And since it's a high-end Samsung phone, it's only natural that it boasts a gorgeous 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a 3120 x 1440 resolution and HDR support that delivers stunning visuals on the go. Its display also has a peak brightness of 2,600 nits, so you'll see clearly even during the sunniest summer days.
The summer season is also when everyone is out and about, so you'll be able to capture every important moment on your next trip in breathtaking quality with the huge 200MP main camera and the all-new 50MP ultra-wide snapper.
So, yeah! The Galaxy S25 Ultra is definitely worth getting, as it offers a lot of bang for your buck, including a built-in stylus. That's why we suggest you act fast and score one at a bargain price now while you can!
However, if you feel 256GB of storage won’t be sufficient to house all of your summer holiday photos, then go straight for the 512GB variant instead. This model is also selling at a massive $300 discount right now, meaning you can get one for just under $1,120, down from its hefty price tag of around $1,420. It's crucial to hurry up, though, as this is a limited-time deal and you never know when it could expire. And believe us, you don’t want to miss out on scoring the Galaxy S25 Ultra at such a massive price cut!
