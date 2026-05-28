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YouTube Music fixes one of its biggest flaws with a new playlist sorting feature

YouTube Music is very popular worldwide, but sometimes Google leaves us scratching our heads over some basic features missing from the platform

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Mariyan Slavov
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YouTube Music is finally giving us a sorting option | Image by PhoneArena
YouTube Music is very popular worldwide, but sometimes Google leaves us scratching our heads over some basic features missing from the platform. Playlist sorting is one example, or should I say "was"? Up until now, organizing your favorite tracks on the platform has been a bit of a nightmare.

Thankfully, YouTube is finally doing something about it. The company is starting to roll out a key update that introduces three essential sorting options - Title, Artist, and Album, Android Headlines reports.

The rollout is happening server-side



The new feature isn't widely available just yet, as it appears to be rolling out gradually from the server-side. As first spotted by PiunikaWeb, a few lucky users on Reddit have started seeing the new toggle options.

The report notes that the sorting options popped up on YouTube Music version 9.20.52. However, because other users on that exact same version still don’t have it, we're looking at a phase release, meaning it might take a couple of days before the feature becomes available to all YouTube Music users.

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YouTube Music is trying to match Spotify


While adding a few alphabetical filters might seem like a minor tweak on paper, this could prove to be a very important and useful feature in reality.

Competitors such as Spotify and Apple Music have had alphabetical sorting for quite a while now. Many YouTube fans have been vocal about the missing feature on forums and chats, saying it should've been there from day one. But let's not live in the past, the feature is coming as I type this, so YouTube Music should become easier to use.

For every new feature, a new bug…


Well, this might seem like a comic relief bit, but the annoying bug where YouTube Music fails to start the next song and leaves you in awkward silence is quite real.

There are a couple of things you can do. A classic reboot of the system has been reported to cure the issue for some users.

Then there's a deeper fix you could try. Go to Settings and toggle the switch Stream only via Wi-Fi. Then force close the app and launch it again.

If none of the above fixes work, waiting for an official fix is the best (and the sole remaining) strategy.
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Mariyan Slavov Senior Reviews Writer
Mariyan, a tech enthusiast with a background in Nuclear Physics and Journalism, brings a unique perspective to PhoneArena. His childhood curiosity for gadgets evolved into a professional passion for technology, leading him to the role of Editor-in-Chief at PCWorld Bulgaria before joining PhoneArena. Mariyan's interests range from mainstream Android and iPhone debates to fringe technologies like graphene batteries and nanotechnology. Off-duty, he enjoys playing his electric guitar, practicing Japanese, and revisiting his love for video games and Haruki Murakami's works.
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