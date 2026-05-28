Spotify wants to turn magazine articles Into your new favorite podcasts

How often do you read magazines? Every day! Once or twice a week... Very rarely... Maybe once a month or something... I don't read magazines at all. Vote 1 Votes

Articles cost $2 per piece for free Spotify users





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Shorter audio content is seen as a gateway to audiobooks



Spotify is transforming

The world is changing and so is Spotify. The power of AI now enables cheap and fast human-like narration of just about anything. Spotify is trying to seize this opportunity and transform from a pure music streaming service to an all-purpose audio platform.



Whether or not this transformation will be successful is too early to tell. The company recently The world is changing and so is Spotify. The power of AI now enables cheap and fast human-like narration of just about anything. Spotify is trying to seize this opportunity and transform from a pure music streaming service to an all-purpose audio platform.Whether or not this transformation will be successful is too early to tell. The company recently announced Personal Podcasts - another AI-powered feature. Would you listen to magazine articles on Spotify?

The new feature is called "Articles," and the idea behind it is to let Spotify users consume journalism the same way they listen to podcasts.These articles can be found in the audiobooks section, and each piece is less than two hours long.As for the narration itself, it will be a mix of human and AI-generated content, according to TechCrunch. The AI narration will also be clearly marked.For free Spotify users, these articles will cost $2 per piece, while Premium subscribers will be able to access the new feature using their monthly audiobook quota.Spotify thinks that in order to lure you into listening to whole books, it should start short. Colleen Prendergast, Spotify Audiobooks’ licensing lead, said that "By bringing shorter form content into the mix, we’re meeting audiences where they are to help build healthy listening habits, ultimately growing engagement with books over time."This feature is nothing new or groundbreaking, though. Direct competitors such as Audible have tried similar narrated short formats, and even big media outlets like The Economist and Financial Times have options to narrate long articles, but those never got enough traction to become a new mainstream format.