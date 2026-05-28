Major chrome bug plagues Android tablets, but a fix is on the way

UPDATE:

Some users reported that uninstalling Chrome and reinstalling it again fixed the problem, so this solution is worth trying while we wait for an official fix.

Chrome can't be launched on some Android tablets





What browser do you use on your Android tablet? Chrome Mozilla Firefox Opera Edge Brave Vivaldi Other Vote 0 Votes

Google is aware of the issue

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Android tablet

UPDATE:

The issue is not limited to Samsung tablets

Best Google Chrome alternatives?





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