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Major chrome bug plagues Android tablets, but a fix is on the way

Chrome can't be launched on some Android tablets, Google is aware of the issue

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Mariyan Slavov
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The issue has been reported predominantly on Samsung tablets | Image by PhoneArena
Tablets are mostly used for cozy Netflix sessions in bed, but some people do browse the internet on them. I should say "used to browse the internet," as there's a nasty Chrome bug plaguing Android tablets from different brands.

UPDATE: Some users reported that uninstalling Chrome and reinstalling it again fixed the problem, so this solution is worth trying while we wait for an official fix.

Chrome can't be launched on some Android tablets



The issue was brought to light on Reddit and picked up by Android Police later on. Reddit user ExplodedSpaceToast (such a cool username) reported that his Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ refuses to open Chrome and displays a message reading, "You can have up to 5 windows."

Clearing the cash, force stopping the app, and a hard restart aren't clearing the problem.

The issue has been corroborated by more users down the comments on the subreddit post, and a Google representative also entered the discussion.

What browser do you use on your Android tablet?
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Google is aware of the issue


A certified Googler entered the comments, acknowledging that the company is currently investigating the issue and asking for additional information.

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"Hey all, thanks for taking the time to help bring this to our attention. Our team is investigating reports of this behavior, and we need additional information to help find the cause," wrote the Google Chrome Support Manager Reesha.


Google is apparently working on a fix, but there's no workaround for the time being. Android tablet users are recommended to use a different browser until the Chrome issue is resolved.

UPDATE: Some users reported that uninstalling Chrome and reinstalling it again fixed the problem, so this solution is worth trying while we wait for an official fix.

The issue is not limited to Samsung tablets


Even though most of the reports are coming from Galaxy Tab users, the bug has been spotted on Xiaomi and Lenovo slates as well.

The bug has been reported on different Android versions and different Chrome builds as well, pointing toward a bigger problem not tied to the specific OS or app versions.

Best Google Chrome alternatives?



There are a ton of good Chrome alternatives, most of which use the Chromium engine, so the overall experience is more or less the same.

The most popular ones include Opera and Mozilla Firefox, but there are privacy-oriented browsers such as Brave and Tor, as well as lightweight distributions like Vivaldi and Chromite.

This annoying bug is giving you a chance to try something new if you look on the bright side. But don't worry, a fix is on the way.
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Mariyan Slavov Senior Reviews Writer
Mariyan, a tech enthusiast with a background in Nuclear Physics and Journalism, brings a unique perspective to PhoneArena. His childhood curiosity for gadgets evolved into a professional passion for technology, leading him to the role of Editor-in-Chief at PCWorld Bulgaria before joining PhoneArena. Mariyan's interests range from mainstream Android and iPhone debates to fringe technologies like graphene batteries and nanotechnology. Off-duty, he enjoys playing his electric guitar, practicing Japanese, and revisiting his love for video games and Haruki Murakami's works.
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