YouTube is coming to Android Auto but there's something you should know
YouTube is making its way to your car with Android Auto, though it might not be the video experience that you wanted.
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Android Auto can now run YouTube. | Image by Google
The YouTube app is getting support for Android Auto at last. However, due to the fact that it could very easily result in distracted driving, the actual functionality itself is much more limited than a full YouTube experience.
Android Auto users have had to resort to workarounds to get YouTube videos working on their cars until now. With official support for the app now finally making its way to Android Auto, that headache can be left behind.
According to tests and user reports, you will not be able to watch YouTube videos on your car’s entertainment system. Instead, all that can happen is that users are being given controls on the media widget.
You will be able to play or pause the video that is currently playing as audio only and you will be able to skip to the next video in queue. Steering wheel controls also only let you carry out these functions. Skipping ahead within the same video is also not permitted.
It’s very obvious why YouTube is being limited so much for Android Auto. Giving drivers the full YouTube experience would have undoubtedly increased the number of driving-related accidents due to being distracted.
As it stands, the current level of support is mostly intended for audio-only experiences like listening to music or a podcast. Still, some users will probably stick with their workaround methods because of how limited the scope of this update is.
Whether YouTube got support for Android Auto or not, people would have kept using other methods to play videos in their cars. This at least makes it easier to use the app itself and might also lead to less distracted driving because some people might accept audio-only playback because of the convenience.
YouTube for Android Auto
Android Auto users have had to resort to workarounds to get YouTube videos working on their cars until now. With official support for the app now finally making its way to Android Auto, that headache can be left behind.
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However, the app will function in a much more limited fashion than you might have liked.
Limited functionality in cars
Don't expect the full YouTube experience for your car. | Image by PhoneArena
According to tests and user reports, you will not be able to watch YouTube videos on your car’s entertainment system. Instead, all that can happen is that users are being given controls on the media widget.
You will be able to play or pause the video that is currently playing as audio only and you will be able to skip to the next video in queue. Steering wheel controls also only let you carry out these functions. Skipping ahead within the same video is also not permitted.
What functionality should Google bring to Android Auto for YouTube?
Safety first, says Google
It’s very obvious why YouTube is being limited so much for Android Auto. Giving drivers the full YouTube experience would have undoubtedly increased the number of driving-related accidents due to being distracted.
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At least this makes things easier
Whether YouTube got support for Android Auto or not, people would have kept using other methods to play videos in their cars. This at least makes it easier to use the app itself and might also lead to less distracted driving because some people might accept audio-only playback because of the convenience.
I’m glad that Google approached this in the safest way possible, now let’s just hope that it stays like this and actually leads to a decrease in road accidents over the coming months.
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