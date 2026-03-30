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YouTube is coming to Android Auto but there's something you should know

YouTube is making its way to your car with Android Auto, though it might not be the video experience that you wanted.

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Android Auto can now run YouTube. | Image by Google
The YouTube app is getting support for Android Auto at last. However, due to the fact that it could very easily result in distracted driving, the actual functionality itself is much more limited than a full YouTube experience.

YouTube for Android Auto


Android Auto users have had to resort to workarounds to get YouTube videos working on their cars until now. With official support for the app now finally making its way to Android Auto, that headache can be left behind.

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However, the app will function in a much more limited fashion than you might have liked.

Limited functionality in cars


YouTube app on an Android phone
Don't expect the full YouTube experience for your car. | Image by PhoneArena


According to tests and user reports, you will not be able to watch YouTube videos on your car’s entertainment system. Instead, all that can happen is that users are being given controls on the media widget.

You will be able to play or pause the video that is currently playing as audio only and you will be able to skip to the next video in queue. Steering wheel controls also only let you carry out these functions. Skipping ahead within the same video is also not permitted.

What functionality should Google bring to Android Auto for YouTube?
5 Votes


Safety first, says Google


It’s very obvious why YouTube is being limited so much for Android Auto. Giving drivers the full YouTube experience would have undoubtedly increased the number of driving-related accidents due to being distracted.

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As it stands, the current level of support is mostly intended for audio-only experiences like listening to music or a podcast. Still, some users will probably stick with their workaround methods because of how limited the scope of this update is.

At least this makes things easier


Whether YouTube got support for Android Auto or not, people would have kept using other methods to play videos in their cars. This at least makes it easier to use the app itself and might also lead to less distracted driving because some people might accept audio-only playback because of the convenience.

I’m glad that Google approached this in the safest way possible, now let’s just hope that it stays like this and actually leads to a decrease in road accidents over the coming months.

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Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
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