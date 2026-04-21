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Your next Galaxy could do something iPhones have done for a decade, and travelers will care most

Samsung is quietly fixing one of Android's longest-standing global blind spots.

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Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. | Image by PhoneArena
Samsung is reportedly bringing FeliCa payment support to globally-sold Galaxy phones starting in 2027, which would make the Galaxy S27 series one of the first Android flagships you can use to tap through Tokyo's train gates out of the box.

What's changing for Galaxy phones in 2027


According to a new report, Samsung is teaming up with East Japan Railway Company (JR East) to bring FeliCa support to international Galaxy models starting in the first half of 2027. That puts the upcoming Galaxy S27 series in a position to be among the first global Galaxy phones that can tap through Japanese train gates, vending machines, and convenience stores without any workarounds.

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Global Galaxy owners will be able to issue a Welcome Suica card right from their phone, according to JR East's official announcement. Samsung Pay will also work as a top-up method inside the Mobile Suica and Welcome Suica Mobile apps.


The hardware reason your Galaxy can't already do this


Here's the thing: this isn't a software update. Japan uses a different flavor of NFC called FeliCa (NFC-F), originally developed by Sony, which stores money on a secure chip for instant offline payments.

Global Android phones have skipped this hardware for years, which is exactly why your Galaxy's tap-to-pay works everywhere except the one country where everyone taps to pay.

When will Android finally be a true global flagship rival to iPhone?
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Why this is a bigger deal than it sounds


For a long time, "global flagship" has been a bit of a marketing stretch for Android. iPhones have shipped with FeliCa hardware worldwide for years, so an American tourist with an iPhone 17 could land in Japan and pay for trains before leaving the airport. A Galaxy S26 Ultra owner? Not so much.

Samsung is the first major Android brand to commit to closing this gap, which sets a precedent other manufacturers will have to answer for. The catch is that the report specifically calls out internationally-launched Galaxy phones from 2027 onward.

Galaxy is finally playing on iPhone's turf


This is a small but meaningful hardware commitment that tells frequent travelers Samsung finally sees them, and it's the kind of move that actually makes "global flagship" mean something.

The real test is what happens next. If Samsung pulls this off smoothly and gets positive attention from the travel-tech crowd, Google, and other Android makers will have a harder time justifying why their "global" phones still don't work in one of the world's largest economies.

The gap between Android and iPhone on this has been silly for too long, and Samsung just made it harder for the rest of the industry to keep ignoring it.

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Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
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