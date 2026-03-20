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You value only one thing about your phone’s camera, and it’s not the specs

Flashy triple-200MP cameras may sound great, but that’s not what matters the most in a smartphone camera.

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A Galaxy S26 Ultra in a man’s hand.
The 200MP sensor is not what matters about the Galaxy S26 Ultra camera. | Image by PhoneArena
A camera can make or break a modern smartphone depending on the quality of its photos. Smartphone manufacturers are well aware of that fact, which is why they’re constantly pushing the boundaries of what’s possible. However, their technical advancements may mean much less than the results they deliver, or at least that’s what most of you think.

Camera quality is more important than the specs


In a recent poll about the rumored development of a phone with a triple 200MP camera, we asked you what type of camera you would prefer on your phone. The majority of you, or about 40%, chose the very practical option of whatever delivers higher-quality pics. Those results are a clear sign that flashy camera specs are not enough to make you happy. When it comes to real life, photo quality is more important than the specs of the cameras.

Of course, we’re a place for tech enthusiasts, and for this type of person, comparing specs is a pastime activity that brings a lot of joy. That’s why about 30% of you still prefer to get the three 200MP sensors inside your phones. Roughly 25% would prefer larger sensors with lower resolution inside your devices, demonstrating a preference for a different approach to a camera.

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Unsurprisingly, fewer than 7% of you don’t care about the camera that much. Considering that virtually any phone can take a photo that is good enough to just record information and not everyone is into photography, that’s only natural.

Improvements where it matters



I’ve said it before, but camera specs alone don’t necessarily lead to better photos. As most of our readers are probably aware, the sensor quality, the optics, and the image processing are even more important. Some of the best smartphone cameras on the market use relatively humble 48MP or 50MP cameras, while some devices with 200MP sensors fail to deliver high quality.

Then there’s the practical part of choosing the camera resolution. Shooting 200MP photos leads to giant files that clog your storage, which is why even the Galaxy S26 Ultra camera defaults to 12MP output. Those photos have a resolution that’s high enough for practically everything but are easier to edit and store.

Overkill specs are here to stay


Regardless of their actual impact, brands won’t stop using big numbers to woo customers. That’s why the rumored phone with three 200MP cameras is likely to appear eventually, and I bet there will be many people who will buy it because of the numbers. I don’t mind it as long as they’re happy with their purchase, but I’ll stick to other measures of camera quality.

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Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov

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