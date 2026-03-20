You value only one thing about your phone’s camera, and it’s not the specs
Flashy triple-200MP cameras may sound great, but that’s not what matters the most in a smartphone camera.
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The 200MP sensor is not what matters about the Galaxy S26 Ultra camera. | Image by PhoneArena
A camera can make or break a modern smartphone depending on the quality of its photos. Smartphone manufacturers are well aware of that fact, which is why they’re constantly pushing the boundaries of what’s possible. However, their technical advancements may mean much less than the results they deliver, or at least that’s what most of you think.
In a recent poll about the rumored development of a phone with a triple 200MP camera, we asked you what type of camera you would prefer on your phone. The majority of you, or about 40%, chose the very practical option of whatever delivers higher-quality pics. Those results are a clear sign that flashy camera specs are not enough to make you happy. When it comes to real life, photo quality is more important than the specs of the cameras.
Unsurprisingly, fewer than 7% of you don’t care about the camera that much. Considering that virtually any phone can take a photo that is good enough to just record information and not everyone is into photography, that’s only natural.
I’ve said it before, but camera specs alone don’t necessarily lead to better photos. As most of our readers are probably aware, the sensor quality, the optics, and the image processing are even more important. Some of the best smartphone cameras on the market use relatively humble 48MP or 50MP cameras, while some devices with 200MP sensors fail to deliver high quality.
Then there’s the practical part of choosing the camera resolution. Shooting 200MP photos leads to giant files that clog your storage, which is why even the Galaxy S26 Ultra camera defaults to 12MP output. Those photos have a resolution that’s high enough for practically everything but are easier to edit and store.
Regardless of their actual impact, brands won’t stop using big numbers to woo customers. That’s why the rumored phone with three 200MP cameras is likely to appear eventually, and I bet there will be many people who will buy it because of the numbers. I don’t mind it as long as they’re happy with their purchase, but I’ll stick to other measures of camera quality.
Camera quality is more important than the specs
In a recent poll about the rumored development of a phone with a triple 200MP camera, we asked you what type of camera you would prefer on your phone. The majority of you, or about 40%, chose the very practical option of whatever delivers higher-quality pics. Those results are a clear sign that flashy camera specs are not enough to make you happy. When it comes to real life, photo quality is more important than the specs of the cameras.
Of course, we’re a place for tech enthusiasts, and for this type of person, comparing specs is a pastime activity that brings a lot of joy. That’s why about 30% of you still prefer to get the three 200MP sensors inside your phones. Roughly 25% would prefer larger sensors with lower resolution inside your devices, demonstrating a preference for a different approach to a camera.
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What type of camera would you prefer on your next phone?
Unsurprisingly, fewer than 7% of you don’t care about the camera that much. Considering that virtually any phone can take a photo that is good enough to just record information and not everyone is into photography, that’s only natural.
Improvements where it matters
The iPhone 17 Pro features 48MP cameras, which are among the best on the market. | Image by PhoneArena
I’ve said it before, but camera specs alone don’t necessarily lead to better photos. As most of our readers are probably aware, the sensor quality, the optics, and the image processing are even more important. Some of the best smartphone cameras on the market use relatively humble 48MP or 50MP cameras, while some devices with 200MP sensors fail to deliver high quality.
Then there’s the practical part of choosing the camera resolution. Shooting 200MP photos leads to giant files that clog your storage, which is why even the Galaxy S26 Ultra camera defaults to 12MP output. Those photos have a resolution that’s high enough for practically everything but are easier to edit and store.
Overkill specs are here to stay
Regardless of their actual impact, brands won’t stop using big numbers to woo customers. That’s why the rumored phone with three 200MP cameras is likely to appear eventually, and I bet there will be many people who will buy it because of the numbers. I don’t mind it as long as they’re happy with their purchase, but I’ll stick to other measures of camera quality.
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