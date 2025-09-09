You need to be careful with Apple’s new MagSafe battery as it might not work with your phone
If you’ve been waiting for the return of the OG MagSafe battery, we have some bad news for you.
One of the more puzzling moments from Apple’s iPhone 17 event was how the company talked about the battery of the iPhone Air. After saying it has an “all-day battery life”, the company cited it can last up to 40 hours of video playback, but with the help of a new MagSafe battery attached to it.
While we never heard how long the iPhone Air can last on its own, we now have more information about the MagSafe battery. The new accessory appeared in Apple’s official store, bearing an unpleasant surprise. According to its product page, the $99 battery is only compatible with the iPhone Air, and it won’t work with any other iPhone 17. The page says that the battery “was created exclusively for iPhone Air.”
A promotional image for Apple’s MagSafe accessories shows the new battery attached to an iPhone Air next to an iPhone 17 Pro and an iPhone 17. Put like that, the battery would be too tall to fit on the back of either of the other devices because of their cameras.
That’s not Apple’s first MagSafe battery. The company released the original MagSafe Battery Pack for the iPhone 12 in 2021, but discontinued it two years later, when the iPhone 15 was announced with USB-C. Apparently, the company didn’t think its newer phones needed the extra juice, but that has changed with the ultra slim model. If you still want a similar product, you can choose from various third-party options that can work with any smartphone.
I was never into external batteries, but MagSafe accessories make the whole experience much better. Instead of carrying an external pack and wrapping yourself in cables, you can just stick it to the back of the phone and enjoy the extra charge. I don’t plan on getting an iPhone Air, but I can see how the MagSafe Battery can end up being an essential accessory.
