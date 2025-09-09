You need to be careful with Apple’s new MagSafe battery as it might not work with your phone

iPhone Air

A promotional image for Apple’s MagSafe accessories shows the new battery attached to an iPhone Air next to an and an iPhone 17 . Put like that, the battery would be too tall to fit on the back of either of the other devices because of their cameras.





That’s not Apple’s first MagSafe battery. The company



