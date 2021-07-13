Apple launches $99 MagSafe Battery Case for 5G iPhone 12 line

Apple launches $99 MagSafe Battery Case for 5G iPhone 12 line1
There have been rumors that Apple was developing a MagSafe Battery Pack for the iPhone, and today the accessory was released for the Apple 12 series. Available from the online Apple Store, the product is priced at $99 (or 12 monthly payments of $8.25). While Apple doesn't mention the capacity of the battery placed inside the pack, the company does say that depending on the connection, the Battery Pack will charge at 15W or 20W.
Apple states that "Attaching the MagSafe Battery Pack is a snap. Its compact, intuitive design makes on-the-go charging easy. The perfectly aligned magnets keep it attached to your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro — providing safe and reliable wireless charging. And it automatically charges, so there’s no need to turn it on or off. There’s no interference with your credit cards or key fobs either."