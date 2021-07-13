Samsung Galaxy S21 Verizon Plans

 View

Samsung Galaxy S21 Verizon Plans

 View
Accessories iOS Apple 5G

Apple launches $99 MagSafe Battery Case for 5G iPhone 12 line

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
1
Apple launches $99 MagSafe Battery Case for 5G iPhone 12 line
There have been rumors that Apple was developing a MagSafe Battery Pack for the iPhone, and today the accessory was released for the Apple 12 series. Available from the online Apple Store, the product is priced at $99 (or 12 monthly payments of $8.25). While Apple doesn't mention the capacity of the battery placed inside the pack, the company does say that depending on the connection, the Battery Pack will charge at 15W or 20W.

Apple says, "Just plug a Lightning cable into the MagSafe Battery Pack for up to 15W of wireless charging. With a higher than 20W power adapter, you can charge both the MagSafe Battery Pack and your iPhone even faster." Keep in mind that Apple does not include an adaptor or cable in the box although a 20W USB-C charger can be purchased for $19 and a 1 meter (3.28 feet) USB-C to Lightning cable will also cost you $19.

Apple states that "Attaching the MagSafe Battery Pack is a snap. Its compact, intuitive design makes on-the-go charging easy. The perfectly aligned magnets keep it attached to your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro — providing safe and reliable wireless charging. And it automatically charges, so there’s no need to turn it on or off. There’s no interference with your credit cards or key fobs either."

An iPhone using the MagSafe Battery Pack must have iOS 14.7 or higher installed. The product is currently unavailable from the physical Apple Stores. Apple offers a wide range of accessories that use the MagSafe platform to attach to the back of an iPhone 12 series model. These include a leather wallet, non-battery cases, leather sleeves, and more.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

9.5
$999 Special Apple $1000 Special BestBuy $1000 Special Apple
View more offers
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2815 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

8.6
$1100 Special T-Mobile $1099 Special Apple $1100 Special Verizon
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2778 x 1284 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3687 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x
iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

8.3
$829 Special Apple $830 Special T-Mobile $800 Special Verizon
View more offers
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2815 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x
iPhone 12 mini
Apple iPhone 12 mini View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0
$730 Special BestBuy $729 Special Apple $500 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 5.4 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2227 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x

Latest News

Unreleased Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic briefly appear in a Samsung video
by Anam Hamid,  0
Unreleased Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic briefly appear in a Samsung video
Best budget 5G phones in 2021
by Daniel P.,  5
Best budget 5G phones in 2021
Google replaces Backup and Sync with new Google Drive desktop app
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Google replaces Backup and Sync with new Google Drive desktop app
Ookla’s Speedtest for videos comes to Android
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Ookla’s Speedtest for videos comes to Android
Why do cameras on the iPhone 13 suddenly have diagonal orientation?
by Victor Hristov,  3
Why do cameras on the iPhone 13 suddenly have diagonal orientation?
The next 5G Nokia smartphone will come with a rugged design on July 27
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
The next 5G Nokia smartphone will come with a rugged design on July 27
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless