Apple launches $99 MagSafe Battery Case for 5G iPhone 12 line

There have been rumors that Apple was developing a MagSafe Battery Pack for the iPhone, and today the accessory was released for the Apple 12 series. Available from the online Apple Store , the product is priced at $99 (or 12 monthly payments of $8.25). While Apple doesn't mention the capacity of the battery placed inside the pack, the company does say that depending on the connection, the Battery Pack will charge at 15W or 20W.







Apple says, "Just plug a Lightning cable into the MagSafe Battery Pack for up to 15W of wireless charging . With a higher than 20W power adapter, you can charge both the MagSafe Battery Pack and your iPhone even faster." Keep in mind that Apple does not include an adaptor or cable in the box although a 20W USB-C charger can be purchased for $19 and a 1 meter (3.28 feet) USB-C to Lightning cable will also cost you $19.





Apple states that "Attaching the MagSafe Battery Pack is a snap. Its compact, intuitive design makes on-the-go charging easy. The perfectly aligned magnets keep it attached to your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro — providing safe and reliable wireless charging. And it automatically charges, so there’s no need to turn it on or off. There’s no interference with your credit cards or key fobs either."







An iPhone using the MagSafe Battery Pack must have iOS 14.7 or higher installed. The product is currently unavailable from the physical Apple Stores. Apple offers a wide range of accessories that use the MagSafe platform to attach to the back of an iPhone 12 series model. These include a leather wallet, non-battery cases, leather sleeves, and more.