Xfinity Mobile launches new unlimited plan that offers savings and twice a year device upgrades

Here’s a breakdown of what’s included with the Premium Unlimited plan:



4K UHD streaming for supported devices

30 GB of 5G hotspot data per month

Twice-a-year phone upgrades with up to $830 off eligible trade-ins

Advanced spam call blocking with Xfinity Call Guard

WiFi PowerBoost with access to gig speeds over WiFi

Access to Comcast’s nationwide 5G coverage







To attract customers from other carriers, Xfinity Mobile is also offering a few additional promotions:



A free unlimited line for a year for new and existing Xfinity Internet customers

Up to $500 per line to buy out existing device contracts when switching

Up to $830 toward a new device from Apple or Samsung with a qualifying trade-in





Customers interested in comparing their current bills to Xfinity Mobile’s pricing can use the new savings calculator available on the provider’s website. The tool generates a personalized estimate based on usage and number of lines, which may help users determine whether the switch would result in noticeable savings over the course of a year.



This rollout comes at a time when several major wireless carriers have been adjusting their pricing and upgrade policies. T-Mobile recently updated its plan structure, AT&T has made changes to its early upgrade eligibility, and other providers continue to push bundled deals that combine internet and wireless service.



While Xfinity Mobile requires a home internet subscription, the company continues to position its mobile offerings as part of a broader connectivity package. With the Premium Unlimited plan now live, the mobile provider adds another option into the mix for customers comparing features, speed, and cost.