Xfinity Mobile launches new unlimited plan that offers savings and twice a year device upgrades
Xfinity Mobile is introducing a new Premium Unlimited plan that offers gigabit mobile speeds, high-resolution streaming, and a range of perks that target customers looking for both performance and affordability. According to Comcast, the plan is designed to compete with offerings from Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile, and aims to cut monthly mobile bills in half for those with two Premium Unlimited lines during the first year.
To attract customers from other carriers, Xfinity Mobile is also offering a few additional promotions:
The new plan is available to both new and existing Xfinity Internet customers and brings a few notable features that go beyond just unlimited data. Alongside 4K UHD streaming and advanced spam call protection, subscribers also get more mobile hotspot data and the ability to upgrade their phone twice a year. These features are layered on top of a mobile service that leverages WiFi PowerBoost technology and access to more than 23 million WiFi hotspots across the country.
Here’s a breakdown of what’s included with the Premium Unlimited plan:
- 4K UHD streaming for supported devices
- 30 GB of 5G hotspot data per month
- Twice-a-year phone upgrades with up to $830 off eligible trade-ins
- Advanced spam call blocking with Xfinity Call Guard
- WiFi PowerBoost with access to gig speeds over WiFi
- Access to Comcast’s nationwide 5G coverage
Image credit — Xfinity Mobile
- A free unlimited line for a year for new and existing Xfinity Internet customers
- Up to $500 per line to buy out existing device contracts when switching
- Up to $830 toward a new device from Apple or Samsung with a qualifying trade-in
Customers interested in comparing their current bills to Xfinity Mobile’s pricing can use the new savings calculator available on the provider’s website. The tool generates a personalized estimate based on usage and number of lines, which may help users determine whether the switch would result in noticeable savings over the course of a year.
This rollout comes at a time when several major wireless carriers have been adjusting their pricing and upgrade policies. T-Mobile recently updated its plan structure, AT&T has made changes to its early upgrade eligibility, and other providers continue to push bundled deals that combine internet and wireless service.
While Xfinity Mobile requires a home internet subscription, the company continues to position its mobile offerings as part of a broader connectivity package. With the Premium Unlimited plan now live, the mobile provider adds another option into the mix for customers comparing features, speed, and cost.
