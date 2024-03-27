Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Xfinity Mobile launches new lower-cost unlimited plans with more data

By
1comments
Wireless service Xfinity
Xfinity Mobile launches new lower-cost unlimited plans with more data
Xfinity Mobile just completely restructured their unlimited plans. Out with the old Intro, Plus, and Premium plans and in with something that saves you money while also upgrading your data.

Xfinity has just launched two new mobile plans to replace their old offerings. Their streamlined "Unlimited" plan kicks off at just $40 a month for one line with 30GB of data, with the price going up to $60, $80, and $100 for 2, 3, or 4 lines respectively.

Need more speed and data? The new "Unlimited Plus" option might be a better fit with 50GB of data. It starts at $50 for the first line and goes up in increments of $30 as you add more lines. Before this, Xfinity Mobile had three unlimited data plans: Unlimited Intro, Unlimited Plus, and Unlimited Premium. These plans began at $45, $55, and $65 for single-line service. Considering this, you can see that these new plans can save users between $5 to $15 per line. See below for the exact breakdown of the new plans:

Source: Comcast

Kohposh Kuda, Senior VP of Xfinity Mobile stated: "As families look to save money, we’re offering the best value in mobile. Our new unlimited plans start at only $40 per line, and the more lines you add, the more you save, with $25 per line for 4 lines. Xfinity Mobile continues to differentiate and create an unmatched experience for customers by combining the best of WiFi and cellular to create a truly wireless experience while also saving them money."

The above plans can be mixed and matched between family members. For example you may sign up for both one line on the regular Unlimited plan and a couple on the Unlimited Plus. Calls, texts, and roaming within the U.S. and to and from Canada and Mexico are also included with both unlimited plans at no extra charge. 

It should be noted that Xfinity Mobile's service is provided via Verizon towers and Comcast's network of Xfinity hotspots. Additionally, Xfinity Mobile supports 5G on Verizon's network, including fast Ultra Wideband 5G when available.

While Xfinity Mobile does offer devices for you to purchase from them, you are also able to bring your own unlocked device and connect it with them. This includes smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches. There are also tablet plans available for those interested. If you're looking to switch carriers or rethink your current plan, Xfinity Mobile's new unlimited plans might worth checking out.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

