The Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 is the best tablet for you today if you're into gaming and saving money





For all I know, it might not happen again given the financial challenges a lot of top mobile device manufacturers are currently facing, so it may not be a very good idea to delay your purchase. At least not if you happen to be in the market for a smaller-than-10-inch tablet with a gorgeous screen, razor-thin profile, solid battery life, blazing fast charging, and excellent sound.

Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 $379 99 $549 99 $170 off (31%) 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 8.8-Inch LTPS Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, Android 14, 6,550mAh Battery, 65W Charging, Two Superlinear Speakers with Stereo Audio and Dual X-Axis Haptics, 13 + 2MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, ColdFront Vapor Chamber Tech, Eclipse Black Color, Folio Case and Rapid Charge Adapter Included Buy at Lenovo





It's almost miraculous that you can get all that for less than four Benjamins, but trust me, I'm not being hyperbolic there in any way. The 8.8-inch "PureSight" display comes with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels and 165 Hz refresh rate technology, the 6,550 mAh cell (which doesn't exactly sound massive) promises "days of standby battery life" while allowing for the Legion Tab Gen 3 to measure less than 8 mm in thickness and tip the scales at 350 grams, and the two super linear speakers should deliver pretty much flawless stereo audio for your most demanding gaming sessions.



Oh, and let's not forget about the 65W charging support, which puts a lot of the best Android phones out there today to shame. Incredibly enough, Lenovo even bundles the gaming-centric Legion Tab Gen 3 with a 65W USB-C charger as standard, not to mention an always handy folio case as well.









The gaming credentials are mainly supported by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor (which continues to be a rarity in the sub-$400 segment), the aforementioned 165 Hz refresh rate capabilities of the 8.8-inch screen, and perhaps most importantly, a proprietary Legion ColdFront Vapor Chamber cooling system.





In short, you're looking at an all-around Android powerhouse here that can definitely handle your hardcore gaming and content consumption needs without breaking the bank. What more could you want from a somewhat random February tablet deal?

