Three new Apple Intelligence ads released including one for "personal Siri"

iOS Apple Software updates Apps
Apple's icon for Apple Intelligence and its stylized Apple Intelligence logotype appear on a white background.
Those iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max users who have downloaded the iOS 18.1 Beta in the U.S. have been able to test out some parts of Apple Intelligence. Apple plans on staggering the release of its AI initiative and for most iPhone users with an eligible model (the aforementioned iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max) who haven't installed the iOS 18.1 beta, their first experience with Apple's AI features will come next month with the release of iOS 18.1.

Apple Intelligence features released in iOS 18.1 will include:

  • The ability to summarize emails and websites in the Mail and Safari apps respectively.
  • Use Writing Tools to proofread and change the tone of emails and messages.
  • Use Clean Up in the Photos app to remove distractions from photos.
  • Get reply suggestions for emails and messages.
  • With a description typed in the Photos app, create a Memories movie.
  • Create a transcript of a phone call while recording the conversation.

In iOS 18.2, Apple will add two key AI features: Image Playground and Genmoji. The latter creates emoji from a description you give. You can even create an emoji of someone you have a photograph of in the Photos app. The Image Playground will create an image based on a description or a concept. Both of these eagerly awaited features will arrive with the update in December. The update should also include Siri's integration with ChatGPT allowing the AI chatbot to deliver improved responses to certain queries as long as the user gives his/her permission.

Those using the Apple Intelligence Beta can create a Memory Movie now. | Image credit-PhoneArena - Three new Apple Intelligence ads released including one for &quot;personal Siri&quot;
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, in a tweet, suggested that "Personal Siri" will arrive next March or as he phrased it "6 months after the iPhone 16 goes on sale." The Bloomberg correspondent posted his message after Apple released three new videos for Apple Intelligence one of which shows how Siri will be able to go through your apps to deliver more personalized responses-all three star British actress Bella Ramsey.

The first new Apple Intelligence ad focuses on "More personal Siri" who can go through your apps to find out the name of someone you met at a cafe a few months ago. Of course, Siri isn't going to find this information unless you noted it in an email or message you sent to a friend or family member.

Video Thumbnail

The next Apple Intelligence ad shows how you can create custom memory movies. In this case, during the funeral of a pet fish, the feature is used to help a little girl with her grief. If you have an Apple Intelligence-supporting iPhone and have the iOS 18.1 Beta installed, you can use this feature right now. Open the Photos app and under the Memories heading you will find a prompt to Create a Memory Movie. Type in the description, let Apple Intelligence do its thing, sit back, and watch. You can also share your creations with others.

Video Thumbnail


The third video shows Bella Ramsey listening to her agent talk about a pitch she emailed her. Obviously, she didn't read the email and when pressed by her agent to make a decision, she uses the Apple Intelligence summarize feature to find out enough about the project to respond. This feature is also available now with the iOS 18.1 Beta installed on an iPhone supporting Apple Intelligence.

Video Thumbnail


It appears that despite useful features such as the ability to summarize emails and websites, the best of Apple Intelligence is still to come.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Loading Comments...

