Vivo reveals the secret sauce behind the upcoming V70 series cameras

The official launch in India is expected in mid-February. As far as availability elsewhere, the Vivo V70 has already appeared on the US FCC certification website in late 2025. That said, typically Vivo phones are not sold officially to consumers in America. The device is expected to have a global release, which is largely international in nature (possibly Asia and Europe), meaning it will have to be imported into the U.S.

I have always loved the V series of Vivo, which, despite being priced relatively lower than most of their competition, feels like a much more premium offering than the price would suggest. The previous iteration of the V series excelled at selfies and portrait mode, and going all-in with a Night Telephoto lens is a great move, especially since most of us use our cameras at dinner or a concert. So, that focus on night mode is a great call.Personally, I think the Lemon Yellow colorway is a great touch, a welcome return to a little more fun and personality in phone colors. But of course, the real story here is the hardware. If the price remains low, this will be a very attractive option for anyone who wants a great camera but doesn’t want to pay the hefty price tag of a flagship device.