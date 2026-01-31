Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Vivo reveals the secret sauce behind the upcoming V70 series cameras

New details show a major focus on night photography and stylish color options.

29comments
By
Vivo
Vivo V70
Vivo has provided us with a better idea of what to expect with the V70 and V70 Elite, revealing some stylish colors and what tech goes into the cameras. The mid-range smartphones are turning out to be very promising for photography enthusiasts, especially with high-end Sony cameras fitted inside the sleek designs.

A touch of color and top-notch cameras


While we knew Vivo was working on the V70 and V70 Elite, the company has finally revealed what to expect in terms of looks and what cameras will power the smartphones for photography enthusiasts. The V70 and V70 Elite are both focusing on their partnership with ZEISS, featuring a quad-camera system for exceptional low-light shots.

The cameras and colors


To avoid any confusion, let’s first confirm some camera and color-related details for the Vivo V70 and V70 Elite smartphones. The cameras on both smartphones feature a 50MP primary camera with Sony IMX766 and Sony IMX882 sensors for the secondary 50MP Zeiss night telephoto camera. The colors for both smartphones are confirmed to feature a Passion Red finish, but the V70 comes in a bright Lemon Yellow, while the V70 Elite comes in Sand Beige and Authentic Black colors.

While both smartphones feature Passion Red, the V70 has a bright and fun Lemon Yellow, while the V70 Elite has a more professional Beige and Black finish. The V70 still comes with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, while the V70 Elite comes with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset.

Why these sensor choices actually matter


This is definitely a big move on Vivo's part towards the "affordable flagship" segment of the market. By using the Sony IMX766 as the primary camera, Vivo is using a tried and true lens that has already been used in more expensive flagship devices, providing a great camera experience without the hefty price tag.

The V70 series is meant for those who want a great camera but don’t want to carry around a bulky "Ultra" device with them all the time. In the current market, these phones would compete with the Google Pixel "a" series and the Samsung Galaxy FE series. Additionally, with a focus on the Zeiss partnership and Night Telephoto, Vivo is hoping to stand out from the pack, especially in low-light telephoto, which is a problem area for mid-range devices.

Which of these features would make you choose the vivo V70 over a Galaxy or Pixel?


Availability of the V70 series


I have always loved the V series of Vivo, which, despite being priced relatively lower than most of their competition, feels like a much more premium offering than the price would suggest. The previous iteration of the V series excelled at selfies and portrait mode, and going all-in with a Night Telephoto lens is a great move, especially since most of us use our cameras at dinner or a concert. So, that focus on night mode is a great call.

Personally, I think the Lemon Yellow colorway is a great touch, a welcome return to a little more fun and personality in phone colors. But of course, the real story here is the hardware. If the price remains low, this will be a very attractive option for anyone who wants a great camera but doesn’t want to pay the hefty price tag of a flagship device.

The official launch in India is expected in mid-February. As far as availability elsewhere, the Vivo V70 has already appeared on the US FCC certification website in late 2025. That said, typically Vivo phones are not sold officially to consumers in America. The device is expected to have a global release, which is largely international in nature (possibly Asia and Europe), meaning it will have to be imported into the U.S.

Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices.
