Visible launches Inner Circle for flexible group savings without the family plan rules

Visible, Verizon 's digital-first wireless brand, is officially launching a new way for people to share savings without the restrictions of traditional family plans. Starting August 21, the new program, called Visible Inner Circle, will let customers link their wireless accounts with up to six others while keeping full control over their own lines, payments, and plan choices.





The launch follows a short trial announced last week , where a small number of customers were invited to test Inner Circle. As we reported at the time, it was the carrier’s closest alternative to a family plan, and early feedback showed strong interest from people who wanted group savings without the shared billing.





Unlike traditional family plans that require one primary account holder and a single bill, Inner Circle allows each member to pay separately and adjust their plan without affecting others. This makes it easier for groups like college roommates, friends, or extended families to save together without the usual coordination issues.

David Kim, Chief Revenue Officer at Verizon Value, said the program reflects the reality that "meaningful connections come in all forms" and that wireless service should adapt to customers’ lives. It also recognizes that not every household has a single bill payer or fits a standard family plan setup.





Key features of Inner Circle include:





Savings: Up to 7 people can join for $25/month on the Visible plan with unlimited 5G data. Premium plan users (Visible+ or Visible+ Pro) can save $5/month with at least two members in the group.

Independent accounts: No primary account holder. Everyone manages their own service and payments.

Flexible membership: Groups can be made up of anyone. Members can leave or join anytime without disrupting others' service.

Privacy safeguards: Personal details stay private, with members choosing what to share.

Premium coverage: All plans use Verizon 's nationwide network, with premium options including 5G Ultra Wideband access.









Compared to group plans from T-Mobile or AT&T , Inner Circle offers similar shared savings but without tying everyone to one bill. That could make it appealing for people who value independence, though it may not match the absolute lowest rates offered by some traditional family plans for large households.



As a Visible customer, I can already see how this plan will benefit me by adding the accounts of my "adult children" and saving some money in the process. If the idea of this plan works as planned, it could challenge the idea that shared wireless savings require one person to manage everything — a change that could benefit anyone looking for both savings and control.