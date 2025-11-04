Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra -42% off!
Verizon's Tracfone gives invaluable aid on privacy and data protection for those who need it most

The MVNO collaborates with AARP for digital wellness workshops.

Verizon
Tracfone logo on a blue drop.
The prepaid, no-contract MVNO Tracfone (which runs on Verizon's network) does not want anybody to be left behind and is now assisting older adults and people over 50 with smartphones and AI usage.

The fundamentals: privacy and data protection



Tracfone has partnered with Older Adults Technology Services, a charitable affiliate of AARP, to support programs that help seniors build digital skills. As part of this effort, Senior Planet from AARP will offer resources aimed at boosting older adults' confidence in using technology.

We're proud to work with OATS to support older adults as they master the technology skills they need to feel more connected. We know our consumers turn to us for reliable and simple service, which is why teaming up with OATS on its Digital Wellness Workshops felt natural to build upon our brand's ethos and mission.
– Nancy Clark, President of Verizon Value, November 2025


The initiative begins with three free digital wellness workshops taking place in Plattsburgh, New York; Miami, Florida; and Denver, Colorado, plus an online session on November 6. These workshops will introduce topics such as smartphone basics, AI tools and features, privacy settings, data protection and ways to stay connected with family and friends.

The majority needs some assistance


Not so long ago, the AARP nonprofit (formerly known as the American Association of Retired Persons) released a survey on tech trends among adults of age 50+. Even as more adults become aware of artificial intelligence and start using it, many still want reassurance before fully embracing a new technology.

Older adults, in particular, have long felt that tech products are not created with their needs in mind. However, this view appears to be gradually shifting, as the share of older adults who felt overlooked in 2023 was 64%, compared to 59% in 2024.

The right step


There are about a billion memes about the moment your grandma gets a new smartphone for Christmas and you have to help her set it up and use it. Yes, the process could be irritating, but it's essential: after all, smartphones can be really complex and Big Tech is evolving so rapidly that it's hard to keep up with the pace – even for younger people, let alone older adults.

So, be a good sport and help those in need. Also, you can introduce them to Tracfone's initiatives.

