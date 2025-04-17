Verizon shows how Family Sharing tools can give parents peace of mind

Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Verizon has now published a new article detailing how you can ensure your children's safety using the tools available to you as a Verizon customer.

Parents always want to ensure child safety: this is, after all, the main role of you as a parent. The digital age is making it easier to know (more or less) what's going on with your kid, and Verizonis now highlighting best practices when monitoring your kids, and what Verizon offers to help you have piece of mind.

The article first addresses what you can use to monitor your child's location, listing first and foremost the kids sharing their location. On iOS, this can be done by the option "Share My Location" in Messages or through the Find My app. This way, you as a parent can follow the real-time location of the child's phone. On Android, you can use Google Maps to share live location with selected contacts.

You can also choose to install a GPS monitoring app on your kid's smartphone, and the third one is equipping yourself with another device, like a smartwatch with built-in GPS tracking.

The article also highlights Verizon Family as a good family locator app you can use. The thing with family locator apps is that you can install them on everyone's smartphone and monitor them in near real-time. You can also set geofencing, such as the school grounds, for example, and receive a notification if your kid enters or leaves the area. These geofencing options are customizable.

Also, some apps offer temporary location sharing, for example, when your kid is going on a trip and you don't want to monitor their location daily. For these cases, the article highlights Verizon Family's Safe Walk feature, which enables your kid to share their route in real-time with you or another trusted contact. So yep, you'll avoid the "text me when you get there" situation.

Verizon Family also lets you share your location with a limited number of people, even if they're not on your wireless plan. They can be invited as Members of your Verizon Family account.

The article also gives you plenty of good advice to follow when it comes to family tracking. In order to ensure you get a great device that monitors GPS location, think about ease of use, age range, price, durability, and battery life, along with things like notifications, does it offer real-time monitoring, and what are the communication options it offers.

Recommended Stories
Meanwhile, the article also explores what tech is best for what age range, recommending smartwatches for ages 8 and up, family locator apps such as Verizon Family for preteens and teens, and smartphones for teens.
