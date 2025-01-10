Get the impressive OnePlus 13 here!
Verizon scores a big win, positioning it as an innovator and leader in these fields

Verizon
Verizon's logo on its building.
Verizon has been named a Leader in the first-ever Gartner Magic Quadrant for 4G and 5G Private Mobile Network Services. This makes Verizon the only US-based mobile carrier to secure a spot in the Leaders Quadrant.

The Gartner Magic Quadrant for 4G and 5G Private Mobile Network Services is a report published by Gartner that evaluates technology providers offering private cellular network solutions (also known as “private LTE/5G”).

Gartner’s Magic Quadrants are used by organizations worldwide to better determine which provider to work with for their specific needs. The 4G and 5G Private Mobile Network Services report is designed for organizations needing to set up a dedicated 4G LTE or 5G infrastructure. Such infrastructures can  be used within a specific geographic area: for example a factory, warehouse, campus, or industrial site.

Vendors are assessed using two parameters: their "Ability to Execute" and their "Completeness of Vision".



The Ability to Execute criteria evaluates the services that a vendor offers for enterprises in terms of operational performance and efficiency. Also falling in this criteria are: customer experience, sales execution and pricing, and products and services offered.

Meanwhile, the Completeness of Vision metric examines service providers on their ability to convincingly articulate statements about the market's current and future direction, innovations, and customer needs. Here, vendors are evaluated based on market understanding, innovation, and product strategy.

Based on the results a vendor gets, it's placed into one of four categories: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries, and Niche Players. The Leaders category, where Verizon has been placed, shows companies with both a strong vision and proven execution and is the best rank a vendor can get.

Verizon has worked tirelessly to serve and advance the market for private wireless networks, and I feel this recognition from Gartner, together with the market response from our customers, is incredibly rewarding.

-- Jennifer Artley, SVP of 5G Acceleration, Verizon Business

Artley underlines Verizon's customer-centric approach combined with the carrier's core competency in building networks as central for the carrier's leadership in the market.

Why is Verizon getting the Leader position important?


All in all, this acknowledgment validates Verizon's commitment to innovation with a customer-centric approach. Verizon getting a top spot in this ranking is a big win that shows its strength in the growing 4G and 5G private network market.

While T-Mobile and AT&T are also working on private networks, Verizon’s spot in the Leaders Quadrant makes it stand out. It shows that Verizon can deliver on what businesses need now and has a strong plan for the future.

