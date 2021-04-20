Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Verizon Samsung Android Software updates

Verizon brings new camera features to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Apr 20, 2021, 9:14 PM
Verizon brings new camera features to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
Verizon released quite a few updates for Samsung's old and new flagships that add a couple of camera improvements and a security patch. The Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series received these improvements last week, but it looks like the Big Red isn't done with this specific update.

Starting today, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 owners are eligible for another update that adds the April security patch and three new camera features, the same that were added to the Note 10 series last week:

Pro Mode – Ultra Wide
  • Ultra-wide lens is now available in Pro and Pro Video camera modes.

Portrait – Mono/Backdrop Effects
  • Change the background for Portrait shots using the new High-Key Mono, Low-Key Mono, and Backdrop effects.

Auto Night Mode
  • Photo, Portrait, and Hyperlapse camera modes now automatically detect low light conditions and turn on the Night mode for optimal quality.

To get the update, simply head to Settings / System updates / Check for system updates. If your Galaxy Z Fold 2 finds the new software update, tap Download now and that should do it. Since this isn't a major update, the installation shouldn't take more than 5 minutes, just make sure that your phone's battery has a bit of juice in it.

Related phones

Galaxy Z Fold 2
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

8.8

User Score:

9.0
$700off $1099 Special AT&T $1800 Special Samsung $2000 Verizon
  • Display 7.6 inches 2208 x 1768 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Mini-LED iPad Pro is official: 5G, powerful M1 chip, familiar design, Thunderbolt port
Popular stories
Apple AirTags are official: Find your stuff the Apple way, starting at $29
Popular stories
One company's shocking growth threatens Apple and Samsung dominance in phone market
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3's battery life could be worse than predecessor's

Popular stories

Popular stories
Xfinity Mobile trumps Verizon, AT&T, and yes, even T-Mobile with its new unlimited 5G deal
Popular stories
How to disable Chrome tab groups grid view on your Android phone
Popular stories
How to turn off the iPhone ad tracking app prompts in iOS 14.5
Popular stories
iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Mini design leaks: bigger camera bump with larger sensors
Popular stories
Android and iOS users need to change their password for this app immediately!
Popular stories
Don't click on that WhatsApp update pink theme installation link!

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless