Verizon brings new camera features to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
Starting today, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 owners are eligible for another update that adds the April security patch and three new camera features, the same that were added to the Note 10 series last week:
- Ultra-wide lens is now available in Pro and Pro Video camera modes.
Portrait – Mono/Backdrop Effects
- Change the background for Portrait shots using the new High-Key Mono, Low-Key Mono, and Backdrop effects.
Auto Night Mode
- Photo, Portrait, and Hyperlapse camera modes now automatically detect low light conditions and turn on the Night mode for optimal quality.
To get the update, simply head to Settings / System updates / Check for system updates. If your Galaxy Z Fold 2 finds the new software update, tap Download now and that should do it. Since this isn't a major update, the installation shouldn't take more than 5 minutes, just make sure that your phone's battery has a bit of juice in it.