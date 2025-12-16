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Verizon didn't just axe thousands of jobs: an overhaul is happening at the very top, too

Verizon's structure is getting revamped.

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What do you do when you go from the number one telco in the US (in terms of total customers) to the second place? Why, you plan, scheme and work hard to get to the top once again!

To achieve this, Verizon, which has recently ceded market leadership crown to T-Mobile, must act swiftly. And it does: there's an internal shakeup and Verizon's wireless, fiber and core networks get newly appointed executives, a report states.

These aren't outside persons, but long-standing Verizon veterans. The changes surfaced publicly through LinkedIn posts from the executives stepping into the new roles, rather than through a formal company announcement.

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Who does what



Adam Koeppe, a Verizon veteran of more than 20 years who most recently served as senior vice president of technology planning, capital, and maintenance engineering, has been named chief network officer for core networks.

In this position, he is leading the newly formed Core Engineering and Operations organization. Koeppe described the group mission as strengthening reliability and resilience, improving network efficiency to support growth, and advancing next-generation security, while also ensuring the network is capable of supporting future technologies such as 5G and beyond.

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Alongside that move, Srini Kalapala has taken on the role of chief network officer for wireless, while Lynn Cox has been appointed chief network officer for fiber.

Kalapala previously held the title of chief product development officer, and Cox had already been serving as a chief network officer before the reorganization.

Kalapala characterized his new role as one that closely ties network technology to day-to-day customer experience, with a heavy emphasis on wireless engineering, optimization, and operational consistency. Cox, meanwhile, outlined a mandate focused on delivering what she described as the strongest and most reliable broadband connectivity in the industry.

Is this the right move?
Yes, veterans are perfect for such a revamp.
41.67%
No, Verizon should've hired fresh faces from outside.
58.33%
24 Votes

The mass layoffs


The leadership shuffle follows closely on the heels of Verizon's plans to axe thousands of jobs. That's part of a major restructuring effort under new CEO Dan Schulman. The move aims to cut costs, simplify operations, and refocus the company around a customer-first culture.

Schulman said Verizon's current cost structure has limited its ability to invest in improving customer value, forcing the company to make difficult choices. In addition to the layoffs, Verizon will franchise 179 stores, close one retail location, and reduce spending on outsourced labor.

The company has set aside $20 million to help affected employees with reskilling and career transitions. This marks Verizon's largest downsizing ever, reducing nonunion expenses by about 20%.

Schulman took over after a period of customer losses and hopes to reverse the trend that began under former CEO Hans Vestberg.

Will that be enough?


Verizon has some catching up to do, so the next months won't be a walk in the park for the three new appointees.

Our own PhoneArena polls show that most customers lack confidence in the new CEO's leadership, with over 70% believing the company is not moving in the right direction.

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Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier

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