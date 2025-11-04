Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra -42% off!
Verizon just made a deal that could mean fewer dropped calls for you

A new partnership with SBA aims to boost reliability and speed up upgrades.

Verizon Wireless service
A photo of Verizon's logo displayed on a glass building.
The carrier just struck a new long-term deal, setting up a flexible framework that will help it keep expanding its 5G network while staying cost-efficient.

Verizon and SBA team up for a long-term network boost


Verizon and SBA Communications – a real estate investment trust that owns and manages wireless infrastructure across the US – have reached a long-term agreement designed to bring more stability and flexibility to Verizon’s network operations.

The deal gives Verizon the room to optimize how it manages its towers and deploy new tech faster, which means better coverage where people need it most and more capacity when demand spikes.

It’s all part of Verizon’s ongoing push to keep its network reliable and ready for whatever comes next – from day-to-day browsing to critical moments when connectivity really matters.

Verizon is a leader in network reliability, and this long-term agreement with SBA strengthens that position. This new structure provides the framework we need to more efficiently manage our network portfolio, efficiently build out our network, stay nimble with future advancements, and deliver a secure, high-quality connection our customers can count on to power the moments that matter. It’s a strategic step that benefits our customers and our business.
– Phillip French, Vice President of Engineering at Verizon, November 2025


This deal also highlights SBA’s strong tower portfolio and shows how serious Verizon is about refining every little detail that keeps its network performing at a top level – the kind of reliability customers expect without ever thinking about it.

Verizon’s network keeps growing – and that’s the whole point



In simple terms, this new deal means Verizon’s network upgrades aren’t slowing down anytime soon. More towers, better coverage, and faster expansion – that’s the direction Verizon’s heading in. And that’s the goal for every major carrier right now: build bigger, go farther, and keep improving so users have more reasons to join.

T-Mobile and AT&T are doing the same thing – whether it’s with 5G rollouts or high-speed fiber – and it’s clear this competition is pushing everyone to level up.

How would you rate Verizon’s network reliability overall?

Vote View Result

More towers, better 5G, and a stronger case for Verizon


With new towers coming, Verizon’s service will be able to reach even more users – especially when it comes to 5G. Despite being the biggest carrier in the US, Verizon still trails T-Mobile in total 5G coverage.

So, this move is definitely a step in the right direction. The more towers Verizon builds, the stronger and more consistent its 5G network gets – and that’s a win for both the company and its customers.
