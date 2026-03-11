Verizon recognized as the standout choice for demanding customers
Verizon crowned as the only US leader in a critical connectivity segment.
Verizon | Image by Light Reading
Verizon lost its footing for a hot minute, but it has regained its groove. That's not only true for consumer-facing services, but also for its business units. The company has yet again had the distinction of being the only US-based company to be recognized as a leader by research company Gartner.
Gartner has been publishing a "4G and 5G Private Mobile Network Services" report based on its Magic Quadrant research methodology for two years, and Verizon made it both times. The report provides the competitive positioning of companies across four categories: Leaders, Visionaries, Niche Players, and Challengers.
Gartner assessed companies based on their "Ability to Execute" and "Completeness of Vision" related to their activity in the private mobile network services (PMN) market. PMN services are dedicated 4G or 5G networks customized for specific organizations.
A globally recognized leader
Verizon marks a win in private networking. | Image by Gartner
Verizon shares the Leaders category with international giants such as T-Mobile's parent company, Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone, Orange Business, and Telefónica.
They are often deployed by companies in factories, warehouses, ports, and mines for high-performance networking, improved reliability, enhanced coverage, and better security.
Traditional Wi-Fi systems, designed for standard office usage, can prove to be inadequate for large organizations.
As Robb Juliano, VP of 5G Acceleration at Verizon Business, points out, private networking is more than just providing the infrastructure; it's about closely coordinating with customers to ensure smooth operations.
A 2025 report said that demand for private wireless networks was increasing, with a lot of room for growth. Companies have been getting creative about their offerings. For instance, T-Mobile offers a portable 5G private network that can quickly be set up whenever needed.
The carrier market has matured, which is why providing differentiated services has become all the more important for companies to keep their edge.
The company's achievement highlights its technical expertise and commitment to customer service.
We feel this repeat placement as a Leader reinforces the strength of Verizon’s strategic approach to the market, which is centered on meticulous customer service, deep subject-matter expertise end-to-end, and second-to-none spectrum assets.
The competitive edge
While AT&T and T-Mobile also offer PMN services, Verizon's exclusive Leader status underscores its technical maturity.
Verizon has, in theory, been found to be a better fit than its rivals for companies that want to improve their operational performance and efficiency, and boost their revenue. Verizon is a reliable option with a clear strategy, allowing organizations to meet their goals.
The new frontier
