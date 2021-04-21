Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Verizon Galaxy Note 20 latest update adds new camera features

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Apr 21, 2021, 11:22 PM
Verizon Galaxy Note 20 latest update adds new camera features
At this point, if you've been following our news feed, you already know that Verizon is on a crusade to update all Samsung flagships, new and old, with a few camera features. Up until now, the Big Red managed to update the entire Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series, as well as the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

It makes sense that for the Galaxy Note 20 series to be the next on the list, although it's a bit strange that this wasn't among the first to get these new camera features since it's a new flagship. In any case, if you're rocking a Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra 5G as your daily driver, here is what you'll get in this update:

Pro Mode – Ultra Wide
  • Ultra-wide lens is now available in Pro and Pro Video camera modes.

Portrait – Mono/Backdrop Effects
  • Change the background for Portrait shots using the new High-Key Mono, Low-Key Mono, and Backdrop effects.

Auto Night Mode
  • Photo, Portrait, and Hyperlapse camera modes now automatically detect low light conditions and turn on the Night mode for optimal quality.

Although this is a staged rollout, it's shouldn't take more than a few days for Verizon to make the update available to all Galaxy Note 20 series owners. So, tap Check for system updates and hope that a new update is available for download.

