Some Verizon smartphone plans will cost more starting in September

Some Verizon users will be paying $3 more for each line starting next month.

Verizon Wireless service
Verizon business plans price increase
Blink and you might miss an announcement that's likely to upset Verizon users. The company's latest move affects business smartphone plans.

Verizon is raising the cost of some of its Business Unlimited plans by $3 per line in September.


Business Unlimited Start 5G, Business Unlimited Plus 5G, and Business Unlimited Pro 5G are the plans that have been impacted.

Verizon appears to be nudging users towards the customizable My Biz Plan it announced in April with this move.

Is Verizon doing the right thing by increasing prices to make customers switch to new plans?

Aimed at small and mid-sized businesses, My Biz Plan comes with a 3-year price lock guarantee. It lets you tailor your plan according to your needs so you don't pay for add-ons you aren't likely to use.

Depending on your needs, you may or may not be better off by switching. For some users, the older plans are cheaper even after the price hike is taken into consideration. Others report savings after migrating to the new plan.

The bigger story here is, of course, another price increase from Verizon. Verizon has recently increased Administrative and Telco Recovery Charge and Regulatory Charge, made tablet plans more expensive, messed with discounts, and removed some perks. The company may even bring back a fee that was apparently being retired.

Verizon looks desperate to fatten its margins and is trying to achieve that by eroding value for customers. Customers are understandably miffed, and many have either left or are plotting to leave.

While the carrier has been playing it cool and pretending customer exodus doesn't bother it, that's not entirely true, considering it reinstated loyalty discounts for some customers after a backlash.

It remains to be seen how business customers react to the price hike affecting their plans. Verizon touts huge savings on its website with the new plan, and if most customers end up saving more, the company is perhaps doing the right thing by forcing customers to abandon the old plans.

Anam Hamid
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets.
