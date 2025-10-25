Unihertz offers discount on the Titan 2, your "passport" to 2025's BlackBerry/Android experience

The Titan 2's 4.5-inch 1440 x 1440 display helps make you more productive





If you're wondering why the price of a handset first released in 2014 is so high (relatively speaking), it's the same reason why the price of any item is high. Too much demand chasing limited supply is the econ 101 reason. There still is demand for the Passport's unique design that despite the limitation of BlackBerry 10 OS, many phone nerds and business executives can still use the phone today.











Personally, I could live with BlackBerry 10 for a Passport if II was using it for niche purposes. But suppose I told you that you can soon have a phone with some of the same features of the Passport running Android 15 . This phone, the Unihertz Titan 2, is the sequel to 2019's Titan which looked even more like the Passport. But Unihertz has made the necessary changes that will have you feel as though you're using a modern version of the Passport. Additionally, the Titan 2 supports 5G connectivity.

There is a two-inch rear display on the Titan 2





The Titan 2 keeps the square 4.5-inch 1440 x 1440 resolution LCD screen used by the Passport and the OG Titan. This is a great size to view business documents, maps, spreadsheets, and more. The 1:1 aspect ratio can be changed if a particular app doesn't play along. The word that Unihertz wants you to remember is "productivity." This is the same word BlackBerry used to describe the Passport since you can get more work done with the wider screen. There is also a secondary 2-inch display on the back of the phone that you might find useful to read notifications with the phone placed screen-down on a table.

While the Titan 2 is not a flagship phone, it does feature a mid-range application processor (AP) that can still get things done. This phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 manufactured by TSMC using its 4nm process node. The Titan 2 is equipped with a decent amount of storage (12GB RAM) and comes with 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. A 5050 mAh battery keeps the lights on and can fast charge at 33W. Dual SIM Dual Standby support is offered.

The phone's physical QWERTY keyboard is backlt





The backlit QWERTY keyboard (great for typing at night) can be used to scroll and with Cursor Assistant, you can perfectly place the cursor where you want it to make an edit or place punctuation. The Titan 2 will support Google Pay and there are two red programmable shortcut buttons on the side that you can program to quickly open apps or enable/disable features. As for the cameras, the 50MP main camera on the back pairs with an 8MP telephoto camera to deliver 3.4x optical zoom. There is a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies and video chat.





The price of the Titan 2 is $399.99, or you can arrange to make four payments of $100 using sezzle. You put down $100 at the time of purchase, $100 during the second week, the fourth week, and the sixth week. And you can also save 10% during Unihertz' Halloween sale by using the code TREAT10 when checking out on the Unihertz website





If you're looking for a phone with a physical QWERTY keyboard, modern software, and a wide screen for business use, the Titan 2 could fill that hole at a good price. That's not to say that the Titan 2 can't be your next designated driver.

In 2025, 11 years after the phone originally launched, the BlackBerry Passport has achieved cult status. If you are a smartphone nerd like yours truly, you might go through social media and note that there are many posts from people who recently purchased a never-been-used Passport sitting in a sealed box. Pricing for a virgin Passport can be anywhere from $165 to $370. Some are trying to save some money by buying a previously used BlackBerry Passport unit. The price range for "used" Passports runs from $120-$300.