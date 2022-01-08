New leak reveals T-Mobile has already started migrating Sprint customers

New leak reveals T-Mobile has already started migrating Sprint customers0
The document obtained by TmoReport claims approximately 500,000 Sprint customers will be automatically migrated to T-Mobile billing system during the month of January 2022. Next, we have Sprint’s CDMA network shutdown scheduled for March, followed by the LTE network shutdown in June 2022.
The good news is T-Mobile has decided to move Sprint customers to its systems along with their plans, instead of replacing them with T-Mobile plans. Basically, existing Sprint plans will be fully migrated to the T-Mobile systems, including the special discounted plans such as SWAC and corporate discount plans.
Keep in mind that if you’re a Sprint customer, you should make sure that your phone and SIM remain compatible with the carrier’s network. Sprint Select offer should provide you with any replacement in case you need it.