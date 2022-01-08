Notification Center

T-Mobile Sprint

New leak reveals T-Mobile has already started migrating Sprint customers

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
New leak reveals T-Mobile has already started migrating Sprint customers
T-Mobile hasn’t made any announcements regarding the migration of Sprint customers, but a newly leaked document sheds light on the carrier’s plans for the next year. The schedule planned for the Sprint network shutdown has its first entry this month and the last in June 2023.

The document obtained by TmoReport claims approximately 500,000 Sprint customers will be automatically migrated to T-Mobile billing system during the month of January 2022. Next, we have Sprint’s CDMA network shutdown scheduled for March, followed by the LTE network shutdown in June 2022.

Then, in July 2022, about 4 million Sprint customers will be migrated to T-Mobile, while the rest of 8 million Sprint customers will be brought to Magenta’s systems in January 2023. According to the document, June 2023 will be the last month of the plan, so any remaining accounts should be fully migrated by that time.



The good news is T-Mobile has decided to move Sprint customers to its systems along with their plans, instead of replacing them with T-Mobile plans. Basically, existing Sprint plans will be fully migrated to the T-Mobile systems, including the special discounted plans such as SWAC and corporate discount plans.

Keep in mind that if you’re a Sprint customer, you should make sure that your phone and SIM remain compatible with the carrier’s network. Sprint Select offer should provide you with any replacement in case you need it.

