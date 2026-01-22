This midrange phone can triple-boot Android, Linux, and Windows

Every operating system in one place









Fortunately, it will soon be possible, as NexDock's new phone, called the NexPhone , allows you to run Android, Linux, and Windows. The device comes with Android 16 out of the box, which is what you'll use most of the time. But you'll also have the option to run Debian Linux or Windows 11 on it.





Recommended For You Since Microsoft hasn't made a mobile version of Windows 11 yet, the Windows OS on this device runs on ARM. Interestingly, the UI you'll see while using the Windows OS on NexPhone is very similar to what you must be familiar with if you've used a Windows phone when they were available. You can also reportedly install your favorite websites (PhoneArena, for instance) as web apps on the device's Windows version.





Switching to Linux would be very easy. You would simply need to tap the dedicated Linux app that comes with the smartphone to enter the Debian environment. However, when you want to try Windows 11, you would need to restart the NexPhone, where you would be asked whether you wish to boot into Android or Windows.



There's a big catch, though



Who wouldn't want a smartphone that can run Android 16 , Linux, and Windows 11? So, what's the catch I'm talking about? It's the processor.



As Windows 11 and Linux are not specifically designed for handsets, you might encounter situations where you'd want to run these operating systems on a big display. That's when you can connect the device to a monitor and attach peripherals like a keyboard and mouse for a complete desktop experience. If you want to enjoy Android on the monitor, NexPhone uses Android Desktop Mode to deliver a Chromebook-like experience. Running Linux and Windows through this phone on a monitor delivers the same vibe as using a desktop PC.Who wouldn't want a smartphone that can run, Linux, and Windows 11? So, what's the catch I'm talking about? It's the processor.

To run all three operating systems, you would have hoped that NexDock's upcoming smartphone would feature a flagship SoC, like the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. Instead of anything flagship, the NexPhone is powered by the Qualcomm QCM6490, which is basically a variant of the 2021-released Snapdragon 780G chip.









Receive the latest Android news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy Don't blame yourself if you haven't heard about this chip before, as it is basically used in IoT products. It was also recently used in the Fairphone 5 , which was released in 2023. There are two main reasons why a mediocre processor has been used instead of something flagship. First, Qualcomm will offer support for this SoC until 2036, meaning you won't have to worry about updates for at least 10 years from now. Second, and probably the most important reason, is that it's the only chipset that is compatible with all three operating systems.

Other key details of this new NexDock device include 12 GB RAM, 256 GB storage, a 6.58-inch 120 Hz display, a 5000 mAh battery, and a 64 MP main camera. You also get 5G support and wireless charging.





Isn't it a dream phone?

Microsoft stopped making Windows phones back in 2016. That means, in 2018, when I became 18 years old, which was basically the age when parents used to give phones to their children at that time, there were no Windows phones around. As a result, I never got the chance to try one. That's why the upcoming NexPhone definitely looks like a dream device for me.



The only thing I find concerning is the processor. Even with 12 GB of RAM, will the Qualcomm QCM6490 be fast enough to offer a smooth Windows and Linux experience? It's something we will only find out when it is released. That said, NexDock has stated that it plans to start shipping the device sometime in Q3 this year.

The NexPhone is priced at $549, and you can reserve it today by paying $199. You'll need to pay the remaining $350 upon shipment. The good news is that the $199 reservation fee is fully refundable. That means if you book the device today but decide a few days later that it's not for you, you can request a full refund.

NexDock has announced a smartphone capable of running Android, Linux, and Windows 11.Dual booting is a very popular concept in the Windows ecosystem, where you have two operating systems, such as Windows and Linux, installed on your computer. It ensures you don't need two separate devices to use two different environments. Wouldn't it be amazing if you could enjoy a similar concept on smartphones as well?