Android 15 is readying a stock full desktop mode similar to Samsung DeX and Motorola Ready For

Technically, Google has had a desktop mode since Android 10 came out in 2019, but to be honest that experience has been tailored more for developers' use than actual everyday users. That implementation has its share of drawbacks, such as not being able to resize or minimize windows. It's missing a lot of the basics, and it's definitely not something you'd replace your laptop with.However, from the looks of it, this is about to change dramatically. Based on what was found with some behind-the-scenes tinkering, the upcoming desktop mode appears way more like a familiar Windows or Mac setup. Windows can be resized, moved around, and even snapped to the edges of the screen.