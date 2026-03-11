Get $5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

Speed is no longer super important for T-Mobile, and that's OK

The overall experience is what the focus is on.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
T-Mobile
T-Mobile logo on a phone.
The future is about customization. | Image by PhoneArena
T-Mobile didn't just become the go-to carrier for millions of people from one day to the next – there are countless people who made that happen. Among them, Ankur Kapoor, who is T-Mobile's chief network officer, stands out.

There's an extensive interview with him over at Fierce Network and it's worth checking out what tomorrow holds for T-Mobile (or vice versa).

AI is the magic ingredient




So, now that T-Mobile's 5G is all over the place (and Starlink helps to eliminate rural dead zones), it's time to embrace the next step, which is embedding AI directly into T-Mobile's network. This means that AI is to be moved from the cloud and into the core of the carrier's network. The goal is a more intelligent network architecture. Kapoor says that the recently announced Live Translation feature is just "the start of an era".

Once upon a time, one of the most important aspects of a phone plan was the internet's speeds. Of course, now we have blazing-fast 5G and we're used to a top-notch experience. That's why, as Kapoor says, T-Mobile's big shift is moving from speeds to the actual experience. Meaning – intelligence and adaptability.

Recommended For You

What's more, the "physical AI" future will soon become reality. In simple terms, this refers to artificial intelligence that interacts with the physical world, such as robots, autonomous systems and automated industrial equipment. These technologies rely on fast, reliable networks to operate in real time. According to him, T-Mobile believes it is well prepared for this future because of its nationwide 5G Advanced network, its large mid-band spectrum capacity and a cloud-based network architecture designed to work with AI.

He also described a new product called Edge Control. The goal of this technology is to move computing power closer to where work actually happens, such as factories or industrial facilities. Normally, data processing happens far away in centralized data centers. Edge Control instead allows data and applications to run locally.

What's more important?
Blazing-fast download.
0%
Blazing-fast upload.
0%
A stable connection over speeds.
0%
A lower monthly bill.
0%
0 Votes

The way ahead


Kapoor described a vision where customers could create their own customized network services online. In this scenario, a user with a specific need could simply go to the T-Mobile website and configure a network service by choosing parameters such as very low latency, faster downloads, or high upload capacity. This would be useful for activities such as live broadcasting or large-scale video uploads.

He explained that this level of flexibility would require a unified orchestration system that controls the entire network. While specialized orchestration systems for individual network components will still exist, he said the industry ultimately needs a central "master orchestrator" that brings all these systems together. This approach is closely connected to emerging capabilities such as 5G network slicing, which allows operators to create separate virtual network segments tailored to different applications.

Grab Mint's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo!

$10 /mo
$15
$5 off (33%)
Right now, you can take advantage of Mint Mobile's 5GB 3-month data plan at a solid discount. This 'last chance' promo lets you save $5/mo on the plan, making it simply too good to resist for those looking for a reliable and affordable service.
Buy at Mint Mobile
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 5

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

iPhone 18 Pro: 7 hot upgrades coming this fall
iPhone 18 Pro: 7 hot upgrades coming this fall
AT&T's focus on essential needs leaves T-Mobile 5G in dust
AT&T's focus on essential needs leaves T-Mobile 5G in dust
Google's five-month-old Pixel Watch 4 may finally be worth your money at this lower-than-ever price
Google's five-month-old Pixel Watch 4 may finally be worth your money at this lower-than-ever price
These foldable iPhone renders are probably from Apple itself
These foldable iPhone renders are probably from Apple itself
Most of you don't expect the Galaxy S26 Ultra to be a big hit, but Samsung still holds all the cards
Most of you don't expect the Galaxy S26 Ultra to be a big hit, but Samsung still holds all the cards
Fantastic Google Messages feature is now being tested on the app
Fantastic Google Messages feature is now being tested on the app

Latest News

Check out all the changes in iOS 26.4 Beta 4, and yes, Siri 2.0 quietly broke an Apple record
Check out all the changes in iOS 26.4 Beta 4, and yes, Siri 2.0 quietly broke an Apple record
At $150 off, 256GB Galaxy S25 FE is selling like hotcakes
At $150 off, 256GB Galaxy S25 FE is selling like hotcakes
Google Photos gets a new toggle that helps you quickly choose between fast or intelligent search
Google Photos gets a new toggle that helps you quickly choose between fast or intelligent search
Liquid Glass was so bad that Apple will give you another way to tone it down
Liquid Glass was so bad that Apple will give you another way to tone it down
AT&T's focus on essential needs leaves T-Mobile 5G in dust
AT&T's focus on essential needs leaves T-Mobile 5G in dust
Samsung may add this Galaxy S26 camera feature to its older flagship smartphones
Samsung may add this Galaxy S26 camera feature to its older flagship smartphones
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless