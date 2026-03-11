Speed is no longer super important for T-Mobile, and that's OK
The overall experience is what the focus is on.
The future is about customization. | Image by PhoneArena
T-Mobile didn't just become the go-to carrier for millions of people from one day to the next – there are countless people who made that happen. Among them, Ankur Kapoor, who is T-Mobile's chief network officer, stands out.
So, now that T-Mobile's 5G is all over the place (and Starlink helps to eliminate rural dead zones), it's time to embrace the next step, which is embedding AI directly into T-Mobile's network. This means that AI is to be moved from the cloud and into the core of the carrier's network. The goal is a more intelligent network architecture. Kapoor says that the recently announced Live Translation feature is just "the start of an era".
What's more, the "physical AI" future will soon become reality. In simple terms, this refers to artificial intelligence that interacts with the physical world, such as robots, autonomous systems and automated industrial equipment. These technologies rely on fast, reliable networks to operate in real time. According to him, T-Mobile believes it is well prepared for this future because of its nationwide 5G Advanced network, its large mid-band spectrum capacity and a cloud-based network architecture designed to work with AI.
Kapoor described a vision where customers could create their own customized network services online. In this scenario, a user with a specific need could simply go to the T-Mobile website and configure a network service by choosing parameters such as very low latency, faster downloads, or high upload capacity. This would be useful for activities such as live broadcasting or large-scale video uploads.
There's an extensive interview with him over at Fierce Network and it's worth checking out what tomorrow holds for T-Mobile (or vice versa).
AI is the magic ingredient
Physical AI will need a stable network. | Image by T-Mobile
Once upon a time, one of the most important aspects of a phone plan was the internet's speeds. Of course, now we have blazing-fast 5G and we're used to a top-notch experience. That's why, as Kapoor says, T-Mobile's big shift is moving from speeds to the actual experience. Meaning – intelligence and adaptability.
He also described a new product called Edge Control. The goal of this technology is to move computing power closer to where work actually happens, such as factories or industrial facilities. Normally, data processing happens far away in centralized data centers. Edge Control instead allows data and applications to run locally.
The way ahead
He explained that this level of flexibility would require a unified orchestration system that controls the entire network. While specialized orchestration systems for individual network components will still exist, he said the industry ultimately needs a central "master orchestrator" that brings all these systems together. This approach is closely connected to emerging capabilities such as 5G network slicing, which allows operators to create separate virtual network segments tailored to different applications.
