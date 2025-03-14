Galaxy Watch Ultra with over 30% discount!

Samsung confirms the race to One UI 8.0 stable is on

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Software updates
Samsung logo
Samsung delayed the release of One UI 7.0 and is now facing a difficult choice: continue to develop One UI 7.1 or jump directly to One UI 8. The latest reports indicate that the South Korean giant chose the latter, but if you thought you won’t have to long for it, think again.

The first evidence that it will take a while before Samsung releases One UI 8.0 is the fact that the company hasn’t even rolled out the long-awaited One UI 7.0 based on Android 16 update. In fact, Samsung announced that this particular update won’t be released until April, so it will probably take at least a few weeks for everyone to receive it.

Unlike in previous years, Google announced that the next major OS update, Android 16, will be released earlier. Although not yet official, Android 16 is expected to be rolled out in the first week of June.

Whether or not Samsung will be able to release One UI 8 around the same time is a tough question. Based on recent history, that’s probably not going to happen, but it would be nice if the handset maker will at least be able to make roll out Android 16 along with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7.

One UI 8 is very early in development and that’s not something that claimed by leakers (reputable or not). A One UI Beta team member replied in a thread on the company’s forum somewhat confirming that One UI 8.0 is now in development.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 was recently spotted running One UI 8.0 | Image credit: PhoneArena

They recommend fans not to get excited after reading recent reports claiming Samsung already has phones running One UI 8.0 because they haven’t been confirmed by the company. However, they admit that the devices spotted running One UI 8.0 are most likely internal Samsung test units.

We understand the excitement around future software updates, but at this time, One UI 8.0 has not been officially announced or released for any devices.While some reports may claim that certain devices have been spotted running One UI 8.0, these are likely internal Samsung test units, which are used for early-stage development and are not available for public use. As always, we recommend relying on official Samsung channels for confirmed updates rather than third-party leaks. We appreciate your enthusiasm for One UI Beta testing and will share any official information as soon as it becomes available.


Recommended Stories
A recent report claimed it spotted two Samsung phones, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6, running One UI 8.0 in India. One thing that Samsung got right is that we shouldn’t get too excited about One UI 8.0 yet, especially since we’re still waiting for something equally important to arrive: One UI 7.0
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile cleverly washes hands of responsibility for misconduct against customers
T-Mobile cleverly washes hands of responsibility for misconduct against customers
T-Mobile offers mobile phone users a free year of Starlink satellite coverage
T-Mobile offers mobile phone users a free year of Starlink satellite coverage
AT&T undercuts T-Mobile’s Carrier Freedom with a new promo of its own
AT&T undercuts T-Mobile’s Carrier Freedom with a new promo of its own
Verizon employees have had it with how inefficient their own customer service is
Verizon employees have had it with how inefficient their own customer service is
Verizon representative quits $3/hour job after burning out
Verizon representative quits $3/hour job after burning out
T-Mobile customers have a reason to celebrate after the latest FCC decision
T-Mobile customers have a reason to celebrate after the latest FCC decision

Latest News

Furious T-Mobile customers consider legal action over shocking price hike
Furious T-Mobile customers consider legal action over shocking price hike
The internet commemorates AT&T whistleblower who risked it all to tell us the truth
The internet commemorates AT&T whistleblower who risked it all to tell us the truth
iPhone 16e owners forced to choose between their watch and their music - here's why
iPhone 16e owners forced to choose between their watch and their music - here's why
AirPods will soon be able to do what Pixel Buds have been doing for years
AirPods will soon be able to do what Pixel Buds have been doing for years
The Sennheiser Momentum 3 earbuds are still a hot pick at 64% off their original price
The Sennheiser Momentum 3 earbuds are still a hot pick at 64% off their original price
New T-Mobile MVNO New York Mobile charges up to $15,000 for a vanity phone number
New T-Mobile MVNO New York Mobile charges up to $15,000 for a vanity phone number
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless