Samsung confirms the race to One UI 8.0 stable is on
Samsung delayed the release of One UI 7.0 and is now facing a difficult choice: continue to develop One UI 7.1 or jump directly to One UI 8. The latest reports indicate that the South Korean giant chose the latter, but if you thought you won’t have to long for it, think again.
The first evidence that it will take a while before Samsung releases One UI 8.0 is the fact that the company hasn’t even rolled out the long-awaited One UI 7.0 based on Android 16 update. In fact, Samsung announced that this particular update won’t be released until April, so it will probably take at least a few weeks for everyone to receive it.
Whether or not Samsung will be able to release One UI 8 around the same time is a tough question. Based on recent history, that’s probably not going to happen, but it would be nice if the handset maker will at least be able to make roll out Android 16 along with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7.
They recommend fans not to get excited after reading recent reports claiming Samsung already has phones running One UI 8.0 because they haven’t been confirmed by the company. However, they admit that the devices spotted running One UI 8.0 are most likely internal Samsung test units.
A recent report claimed it spotted two Samsung phones, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6, running One UI 8.0 in India. One thing that Samsung got right is that we shouldn’t get too excited about One UI 8.0 yet, especially since we’re still waiting for something equally important to arrive: One UI 7.0
Unlike in previous years, Google announced that the next major OS update, Android 16, will be released earlier. Although not yet official, Android 16 is expected to be rolled out in the first week of June.
One UI 8 is very early in development and that’s not something that claimed by leakers (reputable or not). A One UI Beta team member replied in a thread on the company’s forum somewhat confirming that One UI 8.0 is now in development.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 was recently spotted running One UI 8.0 | Image credit: PhoneArena
We understand the excitement around future software updates, but at this time, One UI 8.0 has not been officially announced or released for any devices.While some reports may claim that certain devices have been spotted running One UI 8.0, these are likely internal Samsung test units, which are used for early-stage development and are not available for public use. As always, we recommend relying on official Samsung channels for confirmed updates rather than third-party leaks. We appreciate your enthusiasm for One UI Beta testing and will share any official information as soon as it becomes available.
