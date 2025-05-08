Samsung rumored to start testing Android 16 this month
Samsung is expected to start testing One UI 8 as early as May.
After a very slow start, Samsung is almost done with Android 15, an update that many Galaxy users had to wait several months to finally receive. Although several Galaxy devices haven’t been updated to One UI 7 based on Android 15 yet, these are likely to receive the software upgrade by the end of this month.
Even though it might seem news for some, it’s actually not a surprise considering the many previous reports claiming Samsung has already started working on One UI 8. Naturally, this means that there won’t be any One UI 7.1 update, as Samsung has decided to jump directly to One UI 8 due to the long development cycle of the One UI 7 update.
The report also claims that the beta program will be available in just a few countries initially, followed by a wider rollout sometime next month. If everything goes better than it did with One UI 7, then the first Galaxy device might receive the Android 16 update in late August or early September.
Samsung is expected to launch a new lineup of foldable smartphones in July, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. Both of these devices are likely to ship with One UI 8.0 based on Android 16, which will make them the only Samsung phones running Google’s new operating system.
If Samsung manages to release One UI 8 to other phones and tablets one or two months after the Galaxy Z Fold 7 / Z Flip 7 make their debut on the market, it will be a big win for the South Korean company after the One UI 7 fiasco.
But that’s not the only good news about Samsung’s Android update roadmap. According to a new report, the South Korean company plans to start testing One UI 8 based Android 16 as early as May.
Just like it did with the previous updates, Samsung will kick off a One UI 8 beta program sometime this month. Users eligible for the update will be given the option to enroll in the program for a chance to participate in the beta.
Samsung One UI 7 | Image credit: PhoneArena
