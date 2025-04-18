These are the Samsung Galaxy S devices that are reportedly in line to get One UI 8 with Android 16
Samsung seems to be fast-tracking its next big software update. One UI 8, based on Android 16, has already been spotted in internal test builds, and reports suggest it could debut as early as July 2025. That would mark a notable shift from the company’s usual timeline, especially considering the rocky rollout of One UI 7 this year.
When One UI 7 was released, it ran into trouble almost immediately. After Google launched Android 15 in October 2024, Samsung users had to wait several months before the update started to reach Galaxy phones.
According to leaker @tarunvats33, One UI 8 is currently in internal testing for the Galaxy S25 Ultra. More interestingly, the leaker also shared a list of Galaxy S series devices that are expected to be eligible for the update. These are:
While details about the update’s features are still limited, One UI 8 is expected to build on what One UI 7 introduced. Early leaks suggest we’ll see new customization options, visual refinements, updates to the Gallery and file manager apps, and improved privacy and security tools inspired by Android 16.
If this timeline sticks, it would be a welcome improvement. The Galaxy S24 series, which launched with seven years of OS support, could see its first major platform update delivered much faster than expected. After a stumble with One UI 7, Samsung appears to be picking up the pace and users have every reason to hope it sticks.
Even then, the experience was far from smooth. The update was briefly suspended in several regions after a bug affected the device unlock system, frustrating many users. These troubles are still going on today, with users that own older Galaxy devices still waiting on an update. With One UI 8, it looks like Samsung is trying to avoid repeating those mistakes.
- Galaxy S25 (including Edge)
- Galaxy S24 (including FE)
- Galaxy S23 (including FE)
- Galaxy S22
- Galaxy S21 FE
The early testing and wide eligibility hint that Samsung is aiming to deliver a more stable and timely update this time around. One UI 8 is expected to launch around the same time as the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7, which are rumored to arrive in mid-July. If that holds, it would put Samsung just weeks behind Google’s own Android 16 release, rather than months.
