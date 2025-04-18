These are the Samsung Galaxy S devices that are reportedly in line to get One UI 8 with Android 16



When When One UI 7 was released, it ran into trouble almost immediately. After Google launched Android 15 in October 2024, Samsung users had to wait several months before the update started to reach Galaxy phones.





Even then, the experience was far from smooth. The update was briefly suspended in several regions after a bug affected the device unlock system, frustrating many users. These troubles are still going on today, with users that own older Galaxy devices still waiting on an update. With One UI 8, it looks like Samsung is trying to avoid repeating those mistakes.



While details about the update’s features are still limited, One UI 8 is expected to build on what One UI 7 introduced. Early leaks suggest we’ll see new customization options, visual refinements, updates to the Gallery and file manager apps, and improved privacy and security tools inspired by Android 16 .