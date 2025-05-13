Extra discounts on iPads at BackMarket
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a $50 PhoneArena discount!
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a $50 PhoneArena discount!

Google finally confirms when we can expect Android 16 to drop

Android 16 will be available for Pixel devices in June, while Samsung phones will get it "this summer."

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Software updates Google
Android logo
The Android Show might be over, but news from Google’s most important Android-related events continue to surface. Although it didn’t issue any statements regarding the release of Android 16, Google confirmed the new version of the ecosystem will arrive “next month.”

The company’s president of the Android Ecosystem, Sameer Samat, told journalists and other attendees at the event that they should “watch out for updates coming to your Pixel devices starting next month,” Droid-Life reports.

Unfortunately, if you won’t get Android 16 in June, as Google’s official hinted earlier this week. According to Samat, Android 16 will be available for Samsung and other devices sometime “this summer.”

Because Google said Pixel devices will be the first to receive the Android 16 update in June and Samsung’s phones won’t get it until later on, there’s a high chance that One UI 8 will drop around the same time the South Korean company introduces the new Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7.

Google's Pixel phones are the first to receive Android 16 in June | Image credit: PhoneArena

Samsung’s flagship foldables are expected to be unveiled in July and both will ship with Android 16 right out of the box. Samsung has already started testing One UI 8, so a July or August release makes sense if nothing bad happens during the developing cycle.

As far as other brands go, it’s hard to tell when they’ll start rolling out the Android 16 update, but it’s probably safe to assume that will happen soon after all the eligible Pixel devices receive the update.

According to previous reports, Google will release Android 16 for Pixel devices on June 3, which comes in line with what the Mountain View company said during its Android Show earlier this week.

Even if the update won’t be available in the first week of June, at least we know it will arrive sometime next month. If you own a Pixel phone or tablet, you should definitely watch out for the update starting in June.

Meanwhile, Google has just released another Android 16 beta build, which addresses several major issues that have been flagged by testers. If you’re enrolled in the beta program, you can already download Android 16 beta 4.1.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.
Read the latest from Cosmin Vasile
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

T-Mobile is desperately trying to stop its users from leaving with better-than-ever retention offers
T-Mobile is desperately trying to stop its users from leaving with better-than-ever retention offers
CTIA warns AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon customers will start experiencing congestion next year
CTIA warns AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon customers will start experiencing congestion next year
T-Mobile is throwing free iPhone 16 Pros left, right, and center with no trade-in required
T-Mobile is throwing free iPhone 16 Pros left, right, and center with no trade-in required

Latest News

Honor Magic V5 rumor hints at a spec that could outlast every foldable rival
Honor Magic V5 rumor hints at a spec that could outlast every foldable rival
Google testing new feature that turns the Search app into Reddit
Google testing new feature that turns the Search app into Reddit
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 size comparison and thickness finally leak, Fold 6 left in the dust
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 size comparison and thickness finally leak, Fold 6 left in the dust
The OnePlus 15 is already in development and may sacrifice its specs in one area
The OnePlus 15 is already in development and may sacrifice its specs in one area
iPhone 17 Air will use Apple Intelligence to offset its reduced battery life
iPhone 17 Air will use Apple Intelligence to offset its reduced battery life
You can already pre-order iPhone 17 cases
You can already pre-order iPhone 17 cases
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless