Google finally confirms when we can expect Android 16 to drop
Android 16 will be available for Pixel devices in June, while Samsung phones will get it "this summer."
The Android Show might be over, but news from Google’s most important Android-related events continue to surface. Although it didn’t issue any statements regarding the release of Android 16, Google confirmed the new version of the ecosystem will arrive “next month.”
The company’s president of the Android Ecosystem, Sameer Samat, told journalists and other attendees at the event that they should “watch out for updates coming to your Pixel devices starting next month,” Droid-Life reports.
Because Google said Pixel devices will be the first to receive the Android 16 update in June and Samsung’s phones won’t get it until later on, there’s a high chance that One UI 8 will drop around the same time the South Korean company introduces the new Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7.
Samsung’s flagship foldables are expected to be unveiled in July and both will ship with Android 16 right out of the box. Samsung has already started testing One UI 8, so a July or August release makes sense if nothing bad happens during the developing cycle.
According to previous reports, Google will release Android 16 for Pixel devices on June 3, which comes in line with what the Mountain View company said during its Android Show earlier this week.
Even if the update won’t be available in the first week of June, at least we know it will arrive sometime next month. If you own a Pixel phone or tablet, you should definitely watch out for the update starting in June.
Meanwhile, Google has just released another Android 16 beta build, which addresses several major issues that have been flagged by testers. If you’re enrolled in the beta program, you can already download Android 16 beta 4.1.
Google's Pixel phones are the first to receive Android 16 in June | Image credit: PhoneArena
As far as other brands go, it’s hard to tell when they’ll start rolling out the Android 16 update, but it’s probably safe to assume that will happen soon after all the eligible Pixel devices receive the update.
