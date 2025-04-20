These are the Samsung Galaxy A series devices reportedly in line to get One UI 8 with Android 16
Up Next:
Android 16 and One UI 8 may still be a few months away, but Samsung users are already getting a sneak peek at which phones might make the cut. Earlier this week, we saw a leaked list of Galaxy S series devices expected to get the update. Now, the same source is back with details about which Galaxy A series phones are likely on deck for the upgrade.
The list includes a pretty wide range of models, from the top-tier Galaxy A73 down to the budget-friendly Galaxy A06. It looks like Samsung is keeping its update promises alive for most of its recent A-series releases. Here’s the full rundown of devices expected to get One UI 8 based on Android 16:
- Galaxy A73
- Galaxy A56
- Galaxy A55
- Galaxy A54
- Galaxy A53
- Galaxy A36
- Galaxy A35
- Galaxy A34
- Galaxy A33
- Galaxy A25
- Galaxy A24
- Galaxy A23
- Galaxy A15 (LTE and 5G)
- Galaxy A14 (LTE and 5G)
- Galaxy A16 (LTE and 5G)
- Galaxy A06
Galaxy A series devices eligible for Android 16 (One UI 8):— Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) April 20, 2025
Galaxy A73
Galaxy A56
Galaxy A55
Galaxy A54
Galaxy A53
Galaxy A36
Galaxy A35
Galaxy A34
Galaxy A33
Galaxy A25
Galaxy A24
Galaxy A23
Galaxy A15 (LTE+5G)
Galaxy A14 (LTE+5G)
Galaxy A16 (LTE+5G)
Galaxy A06 pic.twitter.com/ZiLWh7l9Wk
As always, this isn’t official just yet. But if Samsung sticks to its usual update strategy, this list makes a lot of sense. The company has been pretty consistent with supporting its midrange and budget phones for at least a few years. Some of these devices are still fairly new, while others are continuing to ride out their promised software support window.
Earlier this week’s leak of Galaxy S devices included the S21 lineup and newer, so it’s interesting to see how the A series compares. Some older models like the A52 or A32 are missing here, which could mean they’ve aged out of the update cycle. That said, getting Android 16 on even an entry-level phone like the A06 is pretty impressive.
Earlier this week’s leak of Galaxy S devices included the S21 lineup and newer, so it’s interesting to see how the A series compares. Some older models like the A52 or A32 are missing here, which could mean they’ve aged out of the update cycle. That said, getting Android 16 on even an entry-level phone like the A06 is pretty impressive.
If One UI 8 delivers the usual round of visual polish and performance improvements, it could breathe new life into these phones. For devices like the A54 or A34, which already offer solid value for the price, it might be enough to keep users happy for another year or two without upgrading. We’ll be watching closely for more official details as Android 16 development moves forward.
Things that are NOT allowed: