The Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition's rotating zoom ring is wobbly for a reason
Don't panic, it's a feature, not a bug!
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If you're among the few lucky owners of the brand-new Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition (there is a shortage right now, due to high demand), you may've noticed something odd about this great camera phone.
Don't panic, don't rush to return the phone! As the modern-day saying goes, "it's a feature, not a bug"!
An extensive Q&A article on Xiaomi's Weibo account (Weibo is China's most popular social media platform) gives us the answers (that are machine translated, since I was busy smashing toys on the floor instead of learning Mandarin when I was four).
This doesn't affect the function of the Master Zoom Ring, nor does it compromise the phone's IP66, IP68, or IP69 dust and water resistance ratings, Xiaomi says, which is great news, actually.
The company highlights that during both trial and mass production, the Master Zoom Ring went through several rounds of strict testing. These tests included exposure to dust and water, drop tests, high heat and humidity, and long-term rotation use.
With the Master Zoom Ring, users can customize several functions based on their preferences, such as rotating left or right to quickly launch the camera, activate camera modes, or more.
It's important to note that with the Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition, the two companies co-created the Leica One Moment feature, bringing two distinctive image styles inspired by iconic Leica cameras: the color-rich look of the Leica M9 CCD and the classic black-and-white aesthetic of the Leica M3 paired with MONOPAN 50 film.
The film mode goes even further, digitally modeling MONOPAN 50's tonal response and silver grain structure, producing smooth black-and-white images with lifelike, varied grain that subtly shifts with light and shadow.
Its rotating bezel on the back might feel a bit… wobbly. The Master Zoom Ring, as it is called, may move from side to side and it could also make a clicking sound. Does that make you nervous?
Don't panic, don't rush to return the phone! As the modern-day saying goes, "it's a feature, not a bug"!
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It's for protection, actually
Image by Xiaomi
An extensive Q&A article on Xiaomi's Weibo account (Weibo is China's most popular social media platform) gives us the answers (that are machine translated, since I was busy smashing toys on the floor instead of learning Mandarin when I was four).
So, the mechanical zoom ring uses a sandwich-style structure composed of 26 individual components. To prevent deformation of the outer frame during drops, and to avoid rotation jamming caused by dust or liquid ingress, both radial and axial movement tolerances are intentionally built into the design.
As a result, slight movement may be felt when shaking the ring, and a faint sound may be heard when tapping it. Again: that's normal!
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The company highlights that during both trial and mass production, the Master Zoom Ring went through several rounds of strict testing. These tests included exposure to dust and water, drop tests, high heat and humidity, and long-term rotation use.
What are its capabilities?
With the Master Zoom Ring, users can customize several functions based on their preferences, such as rotating left or right to quickly launch the camera, activate camera modes, or more.
- In photo and video modes: continuous zoom, focal length switching, EV adjustment, filter adjustment
- In portrait mode: continuous zoom, focal length switching, filter adjustment, background blur adjustment
- In professional mode: continuous zoom, focal length switching, EV adjustment, filter adjustment, ISO, shutter speed, white balance, preset templates, and focus adjustment
Should more phones pack a rotating bezel?
Yes, this looks practical!
36.63%
Maybe, but let's see how the 17 Ultra Leica Edition behaves.
45.54%
No, it's a risk.
1.98%
No, because I don't think we need such a thing.
15.84%
The Leica One Moment feature
It's important to note that with the Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition, the two companies co-created the Leica One Moment feature, bringing two distinctive image styles inspired by iconic Leica cameras: the color-rich look of the Leica M9 CCD and the classic black-and-white aesthetic of the Leica M3 paired with MONOPAN 50 film.
Rather than relying on simple filters, Xiaomi and Leica rebuilt the entire imaging pipeline using real photos shot on Leica cameras. The M9 style is trained on hundreds of thousands of reference images to recreate its deep tones, natural colors, and soft optical character, free from an artificial computational feel.
The film mode goes even further, digitally modeling MONOPAN 50's tonal response and silver grain structure, producing smooth black-and-white images with lifelike, varied grain that subtly shifts with light and shadow.
This sounds great and I can't wait for our in-depth PhoneArena review!
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