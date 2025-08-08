The Pixel Flip is nowhere to be found! Here's why

Samsung and Motorola are raking in sales with clamshell foldables — so why is Google still ignoring this booming niche?







Now, just a couple of weeks ahead of the official Now, just a couple of weeks ahead of the official Pixel 10 series debut, we're about to get another iteration of Google's book-style foldable—the Pixel 10 Pro Fold



But there's no Pixel Flip on the horizon, and with all the commercial success of the Galaxy Z Flip series, one would think Google should've explored this market niche long ago. What's going on? But there's no Pixel Flip on the horizon, and with all the commercial success of the Galaxy Z Flip series, one would think Google should've explored this market niche long ago. What's going on?



Here are some reasons why the Pixel Flip might still be years away.



Reason 1: Google is playing the waiting game







Just like the company did with the Pixel Fold , Google seems to be playing the "wait and see" game before committing to a clamshell device. The same approach was adopted with the Pixel Fold , and by doing so, Google was able to avoid many "early age diseases" that plagued devices such as the Galaxy Fold and the Motorola Razr, for example.



Clamshell foldables also had their fair share of issues with durability, hinge mechanisms, cover screen utilization, and software optimization, so Google is learning from others' mistakes before going all-in and launching a Pixel Flip.



Reason 2: Focus on the Pixel 10 Pro Fold







After committing to the tablet-style foldable with the original Pixel Fold , Google has been focusing a lot of resources on the project, trying to perfect the hardware and software of this first attempt at the foldable market.



Developing a clamshell phone from scratch requires a huge investment not only in money but also in engineering brainpower.



The Pixel Fold series is finally starting to take off, especially in Europe, where Pixel 10 Pro Fold before jumping into a different form factor. Theseries is finally starting to take off, especially in Europe, where Google managed to double its market share in the foldable market year-on-year from 4% to 8% in Q1 2025 . It makes sense to keep the momentum and focus on thebefore jumping into a different form factor.



Reason 3: Competition. Samsung and Motorola are killing it on the flip scene







The Galaxy Z Flip series has been quite successful for the past couple of generations. The The Galaxy Z Flip series has been quite successful for the past couple of generations. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is outperforming its predecessor, with total pre-orders increasing by more than 25%, according to Bloomberg



Trying to chip away a percentage of that growing market share might not be the best idea right now for Google. People would need a compelling reason to switch from the successful and, in the case of the vanilla Razr clamshell, quite affordable devices that Motorola and Samsung have been offering.



Reason 4: Different approach to foldables







Google has been working hard to optimize Android for big-screen tablets and foldables. This push started back with the Android 12L feature drop, trying to offer the best user experience given the unique aspect ratio of foldables, and also a seamless transition from the cover screen to the main display.



Tweaking the software or adapting it to suit a clamshell design might not be as easy as it sounds. It might take some time for Google to figure out the best UI solutions for a flip phone in order to make a useful and competitive device. Tweaking the software or adapting it to suit a clamshell design might not be as easy as it sounds. It might take some time for Google to figure out the best UI solutions for a flip phone in order to make a useful and competitive device.



Is the Pixel Flip doomed?







It's too early to say. Looking at what the competition is doing, namely Apple, it seems that Google and Apple are fine leaving the flip phone market to Samsung and Motorola and focusing on book-style foldables.



And while the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is just around the corner, and the And while theis just around the corner, and the iPhone Fold is expected to come next year, there are no Pixel Flip or iPhone Flip models on the horizon.



However, we shouldn't rule out a potential attempt at the clamshell form factor by Google in the next couple of years. None of the aforementioned obstacles are unsurpassable; they're just time and market-dependent.



As the foldable market share grows, there might be new opportunities arising, and as the flip design matures, the risk for Google getting it wrong on the first try is decreasing.



What do you think about it? Would you like to see a Pixel Flip phone, and more importantly, would you buy one instead of opting for a Z Flip or a Razr?



