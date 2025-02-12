Your favorite Apple TV+ content will now be available in the unlikeliest of places

The app comes equipped with features like "Continue Watching," which allows users to seamlessly resume viewing across different devices where you are signed in with your Apple account, and the "Watchlist" feature enables users to curate a list of shows and movies they plan to watch later. Streaming is supported over both Wi-Fi and cellular connections, and the app includes a download option for offline viewing. This is a handy feature for users who want to watch content on the go without using their data.





One notable feature that will be absent from this first version of the app is casting support, which I'm hoping makes its way to the app in the future. Also, Android devices will need to be running at least version 10 of Android in order to support this new app. Notifications for newly available content will also not be available.





Additionally, it should be noted that this new app is not to be confused with the existing "living room" version that is already available on Google TV. Currently, the app within Google TV only offers playback, but as of this afternoon it will incorporate the Google Play billing element, allowing you to subscribe directly to Apple TV+ as well.



Recommended Stories

For sports fans, the arrival of the Apple TV app on Android coincides with the upcoming Major League Soccer (MLS) 2025 season. Through MLS Season Pass, subscribers can watch every MLS match without blackouts, along with exclusive content and analysis. The MLS season kicks off the weekend of February 22, and this app will be ready for the new season. Apple TV+ is also home to "Friday Night Baseball" and, new for 2025, "Sunday Night Soccer," providing even more live sports content.





Apple is broadening its reach





Historically, Apple has kept its services within its own ecosystem, thus why the availability of the Apple TV app on Android signifies such a shift in strategy. Likely aimed at increasing subscriber numbers for its Apple TV+ service, this also isn't the first time Apple has ventured outside its walls. Apple Music, for example, has been available on Android for quite some time. This strategy allows Apple to generate revenue from a broader customer base, even those who aren't invested in the Apple hardware ecosystem.

This move by Apple could signal a broader trend of streaming services becoming more platform-agnostic, ultimately benefiting consumers by providing greater choice and flexibility. Personally, as an Android and iOS user, as well as an Apple TV+ subscriber, I am happy to know that I can now easily access my content on all of my devices without the need to switch or use a workaround.