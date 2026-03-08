The MacBook Neo broke the one rule Apple never touches

The engineering marvel behind the $599 price

Furthermore, macOS runs fantastically well on the more efficient processor. And to bring the whole thing together, the software itself has been given a bold new design that is much more colorful and has a higher level of personality. The end result is that for the first time ever, Apple can offer a high-quality laptop made of metal without the high price tag to match.



Why this is important to you for your next upgrade

This is the first time that Windows PCs and Chromebooks have any real competition in the "back to school" or consumer space. For many years, the only way to spend $600 on a computer was to have to look elsewhere than Apple. That is no longer the case. You can now purchase a real 13-inch screen, a real keyboard, and an operating system that will sync perfectly with your iPhone for under $600.



This move shows a shift in Apple's philosophy and finally listening to the "everyday" user by using their most efficient tech in an area where they need it the most. While techies may salivate at the idea of having at least 24GB of RAM and access to every port you could ever need, the average consumer really just wants something that looks good and works well enough. By using their vast supply chain and iPhone tech, Apple made this possible, and they are poised to take over the living rooms and college dorms where Windows used to dominate.





Now that we know how Apple made the Neo so cheap, what’s the most impressive part of the package to you? Using the iPhone's A18 Pro chip to keep things fast The $599 price tag for a premium metal laptop The fact that it’s nearly $500 cheaper than a MacBook Air The new colorful design of the software and hardware Vote 4 Votes



A laptop that just makes sense

I've spent the better part of my life watching Apple continue to raise the price point of their computers. So, it's honestly kind of refreshing to see them put their tech muscle behind creating a product that actually lowers the price point. If you're a student or someone who spends most of their time surfing the web and checking email, this is the only computer you'll ever need. It’s like the spiritual successor to the iBook, but with a high-tech twist that makes it feel like it costs twice what it actually does.



I think this is a brilliant move by Apple. I've met countless people who wanted a Mac but couldn't bring themselves to spend a thousand dollars just to use the computer for basic functions. This computer is for those people. It's also the perfect computer for a first-time user, such as a teenager, because it's based on the same tech as their iPhone. While the Neo may lack in specs offered in the "Pro" series, it will still be more than enough for the average user.





