The MacBook Neo broke the one rule Apple never touches
Revealing the manufacturing tricks Apple used to make the Neo feel premium for half the cost.
Apple's new MacBook Neo | Image by Apple
For years, the concept of a budget version of the MacBook felt like a fever dream, with Apple traditionally keeping all of its computers firmly in the premium price tier. However, the winds have clearly shifted at the Cupertino giant, and the new entry-level model is here to disrupt the status quo for the student, the office worker, and the casual surfer of the web.
In the latest edition of Mark Gurman’s "Power On" newsletter on Bloomberg, which comes on the heels of the release of the MacBook Neo, the story behind its release was revealed. We are talking about the laptop that didn’t just cut prices but instead re-engineered the very concept of computer design to achieve the incredible price point of $599. It all became about utilizing the smartest technology the company could offer, which it has already done with great success in other areas. It’s a laptop designed to bridge the gap between the iPhone and the high-end Mac Pro computer.
This is the first time that Windows PCs and Chromebooks have any real competition in the "back to school" or consumer space. For many years, the only way to spend $600 on a computer was to have to look elsewhere than Apple. That is no longer the case. You can now purchase a real 13-inch screen, a real keyboard, and an operating system that will sync perfectly with your iPhone for under $600.
I've spent the better part of my life watching Apple continue to raise the price point of their computers. So, it's honestly kind of refreshing to see them put their tech muscle behind creating a product that actually lowers the price point. If you're a student or someone who spends most of their time surfing the web and checking email, this is the only computer you'll ever need. It’s like the spiritual successor to the iBook, but with a high-tech twist that makes it feel like it costs twice what it actually does.
The engineering marvel behind the $599 price
To achieve the price point of the Neo, which is nearly 45% lower than the current MacBook Air, Apple employed a series of internal breakthroughs and the sheer scale of its mobile operation. Rather than using computer-grade processors, the Neo uses the same A18 Pro processor from the iPhone 16, which has become significantly cheaper to make due to the sheer scale of its deployment across millions of devices worldwide. It also employed a revolutionary aluminum manufacturing process to reduce the cost of the laptop casing, as well as the amount of aluminum wasted during the process.
The progression toward this $599 sweet spot was also made possible due to the long-term shift away from Intel processors. By controlling the "silicon" inside their products themselves, Apple no longer had to pay the additional fees charged by the external processor maker.
Furthermore, macOS runs fantastically well on the more efficient processor. And to bring the whole thing together, the software itself has been given a bold new design that is much more colorful and has a higher level of personality. The end result is that for the first time ever, Apple can offer a high-quality laptop made of metal without the high price tag to match.
Why this is important to you for your next upgrade
The MacBook Neo will be the most popular among students. | Image by Apple
This move shows a shift in Apple's philosophy and finally listening to the "everyday" user by using their most efficient tech in an area where they need it the most. While techies may salivate at the idea of having at least 24GB of RAM and access to every port you could ever need, the average consumer really just wants something that looks good and works well enough. By using their vast supply chain and iPhone tech, Apple made this possible, and they are poised to take over the living rooms and college dorms where Windows used to dominate.
Now that we know how Apple made the Neo so cheap, what’s the most impressive part of the package to you?
A laptop that just makes sense
The MacBook Neo comes in colors that are appealing to the younger crowd. | Image by Apple
I think this is a brilliant move by Apple. I've met countless people who wanted a Mac but couldn't bring themselves to spend a thousand dollars just to use the computer for basic functions. This computer is for those people. It’s also the perfect computer for a first-time user, such as a teenager, because it's based on the same tech as their iPhone. While the Neo may lack in specs offered in the "Pro" series, it will still be more than enough for the average user.
