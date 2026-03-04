Apple’s cheap MacBook is powered by an iPhone chip and a fantastic price
MacBook Neo launches with a great price and some unsurprising limitations.
MacBook Neo is available in four bright colors. | Image by Apple
One thing nobody would think of saying about Apple is that it offers a bunch of affordable devices that could feel like a great deal to almost everyone. That could change soon as the company continues with its week of product launches. After releasing the iPhone 17e, now the company has finally announced the long-rumored affordable MacBook.
The rumors turned out to be true, and Apple’s new laptop bears the name MacBook Neo and starts at $599. The device runs on the A18 Pro chip that first appeared with the iPhone 16 Pro devices two years ago. The new laptop has a 13-inch display with 2408 x 1506 pixels, 8GB RAM, and 256GB base storage, which can be extended to 512GB.
Considering the price, it’s only natural that there are some tradeoffs with the MacBook Neo. For example, there’s no option to upgrade the 8GB RAM, and if you want a Touch ID sensor, you’d need to opt for the 512GB model. The laptop doesn’t support Thunderbolt or MagSafe, and the charger is limited to 20W with no option for fast charging.
Apple claims the MacBook Neo will last up to 16 hours on one charge. It also supports WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 6. It’s also by far the cheapest MacBook currently available, especially after the M5 MacBook Air arrived with a $1,099 starting price yesterday.
Get ready to see MacBook Neo everywhere in the near future. There are very few affordable laptops that look as good as it, and it offers a performance that should be more than enough for many users. Being an Apple product, it’ll be surprising if it doesn’t sell like hotcakes right away.
MacBook Neo sports an iPhone chipset and colorful design
MacBook Neo is available in silver, indigo, blush, and citrus colors, and each version comes with a color-matched Magic Keyboard. The laptop has an aluminum chassis, a multi-touch trackpad that actually clicks, a 1080p camera, two USB-C ports (one USB 3 and one USB 2), and a headphone jack. There are two side-firing speakers on both sides, which support spatial audio and Dolby Atmos.
The devil’s in the details
Apple imagines people will use a $599 laptop with a $549 pair of headphones. | Image by Apple
Would you buy a MacBook Neo?
That’s a best-seller
