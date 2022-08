T-Mobile customers with Magenta MAX are getting another freebie

If you’re considering T-Mobile ’s Magenta MAX plan or you’re already a paying customer, we have some great news. The Uncarrier has just announced that all Magenta MAX customers will be getting Apple TV+ for free.T-Mobile’s most popular plan, Magenta MAX offers unlimited premium smartphone data (no slow downs based on how much you use), free streaming services like Paramount+ (for one year) and Netflix, unlimited in-flight Wi-Fi and high-speed data abroad in over 215 countries and destinations, Scam Shield Premium protection, including Scam Block and free Caller ID to stop scam calls, AAA membership for a year with 24/7 roadside assistance, as well as perks and extras every week with T-Mobile Tuesdays.With the addition of Apple TV+ , all of the above should represent over $225 in added value every month for two lines. Magenta MAX customers will be able to take advantage of Apple TV+ starting August 31.Regardless of whether or not you’re a Magenta MAX customer, you can always get Apple TV+ for free for 6 months if you have one of the plans eligible for the offer.Apple TV+ costs $4.99 per month and will be available for free for all T-Mobile customers as long as they maintain one qualifying Magenta MAX or Plus line in good standing. The rest of T-Mobile customers, after free trial, will have the plan automatically renewed at $4.99/month.Keep in mind that Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app and it’s compatible with many devices, including iPhone , iPad, Apple TV, Mac, smart TVs from Samsung , LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL, as well as Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles.