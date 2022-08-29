T-Mobile customers with Magenta MAX are getting another freebie
If you’re considering T-Mobile’s Magenta MAX plan or you’re already a paying customer, we have some great news. The Uncarrier has just announced that all Magenta MAX customers will be getting Apple TV+ for free.
T-Mobile’s most popular plan, Magenta MAX offers unlimited premium smartphone data (no slow downs based on how much you use), free streaming services like Paramount+ (for one year) and Netflix, unlimited in-flight Wi-Fi and high-speed data abroad in over 215 countries and destinations, Scam Shield Premium protection, including Scam Block and free Caller ID to stop scam calls, AAA membership for a year with 24/7 roadside assistance, as well as perks and extras every week with T-Mobile Tuesdays.
Regardless of whether or not you’re a Magenta MAX customer, you can always get Apple TV+ for free for 6 months if you have one of the plans eligible for the offer.
Apple TV+ costs $4.99 per month and will be available for free for all T-Mobile customers as long as they maintain one qualifying Magenta MAX or Plus line in good standing. The rest of T-Mobile customers, after free trial, will have the plan automatically renewed at $4.99/month.
T-Mobile’s most popular plan, Magenta MAX offers unlimited premium smartphone data (no slow downs based on how much you use), free streaming services like Paramount+ (for one year) and Netflix, unlimited in-flight Wi-Fi and high-speed data abroad in over 215 countries and destinations, Scam Shield Premium protection, including Scam Block and free Caller ID to stop scam calls, AAA membership for a year with 24/7 roadside assistance, as well as perks and extras every week with T-Mobile Tuesdays.
With the addition of Apple TV+, all of the above should represent over $225 in added value every month for two lines. Magenta MAX customers will be able to take advantage of Apple TV+ starting August 31.
Regardless of whether or not you’re a Magenta MAX customer, you can always get Apple TV+ for free for 6 months if you have one of the plans eligible for the offer.
Apple TV+ costs $4.99 per month and will be available for free for all T-Mobile customers as long as they maintain one qualifying Magenta MAX or Plus line in good standing. The rest of T-Mobile customers, after free trial, will have the plan automatically renewed at $4.99/month.
Keep in mind that Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app and it’s compatible with many devices, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL, as well as Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles.
Things that are NOT allowed: